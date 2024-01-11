The Russian economy is soaring, Pyongyang can use Ukraine as a testing ground – our Ukrainian war news on Thursday

Finland will keep its border with Russia closed for another four weeks, until February 11, the Finnish Ministry of the Interior announced on Thursday.

At the end of last year, the Finnish authorities closed the Finnish-Russian border section due to the ever-increasing flow of asylum seekers. The border closure was originally supposed to last until January 15, but this has now been extended by another four weeks.

Two border crossings were briefly reopened in December, when 300 asylum seekers arrived from Russia in two days. Finland says manipulation by Moscow is behind the mass arrival of illegal immigrants, but Russia denies this.

In an interview with the Japanese news agency Kyodo earlier this week, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said that Russia remains a serious threat to them, even though Finland has been a member of NATO since last year.

(MTI)

