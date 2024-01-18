The Russian opposition member admits that the Baltic countries are at risk: “V. Putin will not necessarily run out of money”

#Russian #opposition #member #admits #Baltic #countries #risk #Putin #necessarily #run #money

The Estonian publication “Postimees” spoke with the economist and Russian opposition figure.

– Posted in 2024 An analysis of Russia’s budget shows that if the current oil price range remains the same, Putin will run out of money by the end of the year.

– in 2024 V. Putin will not necessarily run out of money. However, in 2024 reserves will be depleted. And of course, this will get him into big trouble. A similar thing happened in 2023 when the Russian oil price ceiling was set. It was the most important decision on sanctions.

The decision was made in 2022. In December. And already the first in 2023. quarter brought big problems to the budget of the Russian Federation (at the same time, the Russian authorities officially claimed that the upper limit of Russian oil prices does not cause them problems – ed. note). Then Moscow’s income from oil and gas fell by more than half. Until 2023 the May budget was implemented with a large deficit.

Until 2023 By the end of the 20th century, the Kremlin’s problems could have been enormous.

However, two important stabilizing factors appeared in the summer.

