The Russian response to the Tesla mainly produces ridicule | Abroad

It should be Russia’s answer to the American Tesla, but when the first photo of the domestically built electric car was leaked, it was met with mostly derision. The Russians also call the Avtotor Amber the ‘Tesla Killer’.

Comments such as ‘a worthy successor to the Multipla’ and ‘it is hoped that the car will look different in real life’ say something about what the Russians think about the car. In the distance, the Avtotor Amber indeed looks a bit like a Fiat Multipla, which many people consider to be the ugliest car in the world.

When you see the photo, you would think this is a joke, but according to Het Laatste Nieuws, the first 100% made in Russia electric car has indeed been presented in Kalingrad, Russia.

The Russian car manufacturer Avtotor was founded in 1996 and grew into one of the largest manufacturers and assemblers of cars in the world. In the past, the factories mainly assembled cars from BMW, Kia and Hyundai until Western sanctions put an end to this.

The cheap Chinese electric cars were a source of inspiration to start building a car made entirely from Russian parts. The Amber is the result of this, which was produced as a city car. The car will go into production from 2025 and the aim is to build 50,000 per year.

