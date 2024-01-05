The Russian threat will remain regardless of the outcome of the war or the president

#Russian #threat #remain #outcome #war #president

On Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war, the largest such exchange to date and the first official exchange since 2023. August, writes the US Institute of Military Studies (ISW).

The human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, clarified that 230 Ukrainian soldiers returned to Ukraine during the exchange of prisoners of war.

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby announced that until the US Congress approves President Joe Biden’s request for additional funding, Washington will not be able to provide assistance to Kiev. At the same time, he emphasized that the US administration will do everything possible to ensure that the Ukrainians receive the necessary weapons.

“They (arms supply – ed.) will be forced to stop. The president signed the last security assistance package that we had the authority to supplement. This is everything. We need additional legislation to provide additional assistance to Ukraine,” Mr. Kirby explained.

