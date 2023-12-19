The Russians accidentally created a self-exploding tank

#Russians #accidentally #created #selfexploding #tank

As the name suggests, ERA works in bursts. When a bullet hits a brick-sized ERA block, layers of explosives inside the block are triggered. They explode outwards, partially deflecting the projectile or explosive trying to penetrate.

Most Russian tanks have ERA. However, where they are installed is very important. And at least one Russian tank that took part in Russia’s disastrous campaign around Krynki in southern Ukraine had them installed really wrong.

Basically, the Russians have created this self-exploding tank, Forbes writes.

ERA can double the war machine’s protection against high-explosive projectiles. However, explosive armor cannot be mounted on any vehicle or any part of it. When the ERA unit explodes, there is a risk that the machine itself may be damaged.

“In order to withstand the blasts inherent in explosive jet armor, you need to have a strong enough base armor,” 2012. the US Congressional Budget Office explained in a report. “Therefore, jet armor cannot be mounted on all vehicles – this restriction includes, for example, trucks”

That hasn’t stopped Russia’s increasingly poorly trained and poorly led military in Ukraine from installing ERAs on some lightly armored trucks — including one truck with explosive armor on the windshield.

If a Ukrainian bullet hit the windshield, the ERA would become a death trap for the truck crew. When the ERA was activated, an explosion would turn the windshield into a blizzard of deadly glass shards.

A self-exploding tank spotted by a Ukrainian drone near Krynkai is only slightly less dangerous for its crew. A video shot from above by a drone clearly shows the ERA layer on the tank’s engine grill.

That’s not how it’s done, Forbes explains. In most Russian and Ukrainian tanks with ERA, additional armor blocks are mounted on the turrets and hull fronts. This is because these parts of the tank are aimed at the defending enemy and have the highest chance of getting hit.

Also because the rear hull sides and rear top surround the tank engine. The engine requires an exhaust grill, which by definition must be protected by thin armor.

A tank whose turret front is covered with hundreds of millimeters of armor may only have a few tens of millimeters of armor above the engine compartment. To compensate for this, many militaries (including Russian and Ukrainian militaries) add plate armor to the outside of the tank’s engine compartment.

But no one puts an ERA on the engine compartment. If a projectile or explosive device hits the engine and detonates the jet armor, the armor explosion can knock the tank out of alignment just as well as a penetrating round.

The fact that this self-exploding tank was operating in the Krynkai sector makes some sense. Two months ago, Ukrainian Marines from the 35th Brigade crossed the Dnieper River and, under cover of artillery, drones and intense radio jamming, secured a bridgehead at Krynkai, on the Russian-controlled left bank. This is a new war front that the Ukrainians hope to eventually use to push the Russian occupiers out of southern Ukraine.

Russian marines, reinforced by the army’s motorized regiment, failed to dislodge the Ukrainians. So, after cursory training in September and October, the 104th Division of the Russian Airborne Corps arrived in southern Ukraine – and took over.

The 104th Division, a new fifth division normally made up of four divisions of the Russian Airborne Corps, was meant to compensate for heavy corps losses suffered during the first 22 months of Russia’s war with Ukraine. Instead, the roughly 2,000-strong division itself fell victim to the growing war of attrition. The division was reportedly “poorly supported by air power and artillery, and many of the troops were very likely inexperienced,” according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

The fact that the crew of at least one tank decided to coat the engine compartment with ERA armor also speaks of such inexperience, summarizes Forbes.