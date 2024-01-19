The Russians captured Vesele, the Ukrainians attacked Byransk – Our news from the Ukrainian front on Friday

#Russians #captured #Vesele #Ukrainians #attacked #Byransk #news #Ukrainian #front #Friday

The state prosecutor asked for a 28-year prison sentence for 26-year-old Darya Trepova, who blew up the war blogger Vladlan Tatarsky last April.

The known warmonger and military blogger received a bust from the woman as a gift, in which a bomb was hidden. The bomb exploded, killing Tatarsky instantly and injuring several others.

At Trepova’s hearing, she defended herself by saying that she thought there was a listening device hidden in the bust, not a bomb.

The woman claimed to have received instructions from a man in Ukraine who introduced himself as Gestalt (German for “shape”) and provided her with money.

Immediately after the attack, Russia accused Kiev of committing it, but the Ukrainian leadership neither confirmed nor denied this.

()

Also Read:  Attack on village in northern Burkina Faso leaves 70 dead -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Emma Stone defends explicit sex scenes in Poor Things | RTL Boulevard
Emma Stone defends explicit sex scenes in Poor Things | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Messi and Luis Suárez make their debut together today at Inter Miami
Messi and Luis Suárez make their debut together today at Inter Miami
Posted on
Corona attacks our happiness hormone and makes us sad
Corona attacks our happiness hormone and makes us sad
Posted on
The Russians captured Vesele, the Ukrainians attacked Byransk – Our news from the Ukrainian front on Friday
The Russians captured Vesele, the Ukrainians attacked Byransk – Our news from the Ukrainian front on Friday
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News