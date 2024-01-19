#Russians #captured #Vesele #Ukrainians #attacked #Byransk #news #Ukrainian #front #Friday

The state prosecutor asked for a 28-year prison sentence for 26-year-old Darya Trepova, who blew up the war blogger Vladlan Tatarsky last April.

The known warmonger and military blogger received a bust from the woman as a gift, in which a bomb was hidden. The bomb exploded, killing Tatarsky instantly and injuring several others.

At Trepova’s hearing, she defended herself by saying that she thought there was a listening device hidden in the bust, not a bomb.

The woman claimed to have received instructions from a man in Ukraine who introduced himself as Gestalt (German for “shape”) and provided her with money.

Immediately after the attack, Russia accused Kiev of committing it, but the Ukrainian leadership neither confirmed nor denied this.

