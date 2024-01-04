The Russians claim that they repelled a large-scale Ukrainian missile attack

Our soldiers repelled an attack on Sevastopol. It was the biggest attack in recent times

– wrote Mikhail Razvojayev, the governor of the city appointed by Russia after the annexation in 2014, in the Telegram messaging application. According to the governor, shrapnel from Ukrainian rockets landed in a populated area and injured at least one person.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense units destroyed ten Ukrainian missiles over the Crimean peninsula.

Crimea is a key logistical hub for Russian forces controlling southern Ukraine. The peninsula is frequently attacked by Ukraine with missiles and drones. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a Ukrainian S-200 surface-to-air missile converted to attack land targets shot down over the Lipetsk area, located about 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Cover image source: Getty Images

