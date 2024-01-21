The Russians failed to destroy Ukraine’s energy grid: they talked about who will blow up the Russian system

#Russians #failed #destroy #Ukraines #energy #grid #talked #blow #Russian #system

When Vladimir Putin landed in Khabarovsk last week during his tour of the Russian Far East, he was warmly greeted by a small group of patriotic youths holding placards.

“Please wear a hat,” read one. “Vladimir Vladimirovich, it’s cold here,” another warned the president. “We need you to be healthy,” said a third.

There was not an iota of irony in their message, even though at that very moment tens of thousands of their countrymen were suffering from the cold in their homes.

In Russia, the winter, as every year, began with sub-zero temperatures, so news agencies report that heating was cut off in about twenty regions. While Putin is trying to destroy Ukraine’s infrastructure with missiles, the country’s disconnected central heating exposes his own state’s weaknesses, corruption and labor shortages, Politico writes.

Ahead of the elections in March, in which he hopes his 24-year rule will be confirmed, V. Putin is certainly not in favor of trembling Russians encroaching on his vision of a powerful Russia not only in the distant provinces, but also just a few tens of kilometers from the Kremlin.

Experts say the country’s heating failures are due to several causes, none of which is good news for ordinary people.

The roots of the problem go back to Soviet times. Back then, the energy sector was centralized, focusing on “the production of cheap heat and electricity for industry rather than the needs of ordinary citizens,” Vladimir Milov, a former deputy energy minister turned opposition politician, told Politico.

Today, Russia’s heating system still depends largely on huge boiler houses, often located on the outskirts of cities and connected to residential areas by an extensive network of pipes.

V. Milovas recalled a visit to the Khabarovsk region, whose residents get hot water from a boiler house located approximately 15 km away.

“By the time the water reached them, it was already cold,” he said.

A centralized system is not only inefficient, but it also means that when something goes wrong, it goes wrong, Politico reports.

In the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, a single burst pipeline cut off hot water to about half of its 1.5 million residents. city ​​residents, said Sergej Boiko, a former member of the city council.

“At this temperature, it’s life-threatening,” Boiko said, adding that hundreds of apartment buildings, hospitals and schools were affected.

The crisis is not limited to the lack of central heating. In some places, geysers of hot water erupted from broken pipelines into houses and streets, injuring passers-by. Elsewhere, electricity and water supply were cut off.

The apocalyptic vision was crowned by the fact that the lack of sewage treatment plant in Novocherkassk flooded the entire district with feces.

However, other former Soviet countries inherited the same centralized system, but without the tendency to explode.

Analysts say the answer to this conundrum is corruption.

Since the 1990s, tens of billions of US dollars in state funding have been invested in the maintenance and replacement of aging pipelines, said V. Milov, former deputy minister of energy.

However, like the hot water in the neighborhood of Khabarovsk, much of it never reached its final destination.

The utility sector, which has almost no public oversight and uses astronomical sums of public money, has been a favorite cash cow for corrupt officials.

Every summer, Russians have their hot water temporarily turned off for a few days, ostensibly for maintenance. But it often does to this or only on paper.

Anecdotes abound of workers tearing up roads, spraying pipes with fresh paint to hide corrosion, or moving broken parts from one location to another to give the appearance of activity, then burying the evidence underground.

The result of decades of such machinations across Russia is a Potemkin-style utility network that bursts at the seams every year whenever the temperature drops.

However, this year, due to many factors directly and indirectly related to the war in Ukraine, the crisis has become particularly severe.

One is that what Putin likes to brag about record-low unemployment represents a dire labor shortage on earth.

Hundreds of thousands of Russian men of working age were sent to the front or fled the country to avoid mobilization. A weaker ruble has also made Russia less attractive to migrant workers.

In a recent survey conducted by one of the largest Russian job sites, Superjob, 86 percent of the 1,000 companies and institutions surveyed said they were struggling to fill vacancies.

It is very likely that there are many more problems than there are plumbers, electricians and engineers who can solve them.

Second, the almost complete crackdown on civil society in the name of societal consolidation during wartime means that public oversight is even lower than before the war.

Local whistleblowers like S. Boiko from Novosibirsk, who is an ally of imprisoned politician Alexei Navalny, have been forced to emigrate (in his case to Mexico to avoid an international arrest warrant issued by Russia). Others were imprisoned or went underground.

Finally, the regional governors, trying to solve the problems imposed on them by the Kremlin, spent the funds intended for the “black day” to patch up military holes, for example, to supply soldiers or treat wounded soldiers who returned from the front, S. Boiko said.

“Now, when money is needed for repairs, it has already been spent on buying bulletproof vests,” he said.

Next year, as the system settles down and more and more infrastructure, much of which dates back to the 1970s, reaches the end of its useful life, Western technology sanctions could make an already bad situation worse.