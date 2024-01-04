the Russians managed to detect the Ukrainian HIMARS – but here’s what happened next

#Russians #managed #detect #Ukrainian #HIMARS #heres #happened

However, the Russians failed to destroy a single HIMARS. They recently came close to that goal when a Russian drone spotted HIMARS in action.

In one of many recent strikes, mobile missile launchers killed three Russian howitzers, four rocket launchers and an anti-aircraft defense vehicle.

So when a Russian drone detected a HIMARS in the Donetsk region this week, it was a rare opportunity for the Russians to strike this missile system and soften the Ukrainian advantage.

But HIMARS seems to have escaped. After firing the rockets, the rocket system hid in a strip of trees. When the Russian missiles were directed at the same strip of trees some time later, there was no secondary explosion – likely proof that the HIMARS were no longer there.

The Russians could not act fast enough to intercept the Ukrainian missile launcher. The time between spotting a target and attacking it was too long.

This is a problem that plagues Russian forces in Ukraine. In theory, Russia’s chain of destruction is fast. Brigades and battalions should have their own drones and radars to detect targets and their own batteries of howitzers and rockets to engage them.

But in real combat, the fire control chain often breaks down – there aren’t always enough drones, and poorly trained artillery gunners don’t always know how to operate their radars.

This was especially evident in the first months after the 2022 February 24 Russia has launched a full-scale war in Ukraine. “Most of the artillerymen until February 24 had no idea how to fight in modern conditions,” wrote Russian military blogger Maksim Fomin.

Also Read:  The caravan of migrants from Mexico to the US is growing

The arrival of HIMARS in Ukraine forced the Russians to take action. In the second year of the war, the Russian artillery destruction chain became “more operational and flexible”, wrote the British Royal Joint Services Institute (RUSI).

More units received Orlan-10 drones. Some artillery batteries even have their own drones, which means they are not dependent on adjacent formations for target data.

“Artillery engagement time remains fast at around 3-5 minutes,” RUSI wrote. However, this is apparently still not fast enough to catch up with the HIMARS high-mobility missile system.

In the recent and apparently unsuccessful Russian strike, the speed of the Ukrainian launcher may have saved it, Forbes writes.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Manchester United limpa a casa – Man. United
Manchester United limpa a casa – Man. United
Posted on
Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are declining in Luxembourg
Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are declining in Luxembourg
Posted on
An all-time export record was broken in the automotive industry last year
An all-time export record was broken in the automotive industry last year
Posted on
Index – Abroad – A real “heavy bomber” would end the Putin era
Index – Abroad – A real “heavy bomber” would end the Putin era
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News