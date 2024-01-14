The Russians neutralized a Ukrainian missile attack, a special guest is coming to Moscow – Our war news on Sunday

#Russians #neutralized #Ukrainian #missile #attack #special #guest #coming #Moscow #war #news #Sunday

“The crew of the Buk surface-to-air missile system of the 6th Combined Forces Army of the Western Combat Group stopped the Ukrainian army’s attempt to carry out an airstrike against civilian infrastructural facilities in the direction of Kupyansk,” the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Russian TASSSZ news agency, “during combat duty, the personnel of the system detected a fast-moving, high-altitude target launched from the enemy side and destroyed it in seconds,” the ministry informed.

Cover image source: Getty Images

Also Read:  The situation calms down in Ankazobe

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Exclusive/Party vote won No. 5 and became famous overnight! The Secretary-General of “Little EU” has spoken out: Our policies are very careful | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
Exclusive/Party vote won No. 5 and became famous overnight! The Secretary-General of “Little EU” has spoken out: Our policies are very careful | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
Posted on
Protester Angi Şerban, taken to the station with a warrant to bring her for a post on Facebook. “Incites to commit crimes”
Protester Angi Şerban, taken to the station with a warrant to bring her for a post on Facebook. “Incites to commit crimes”
Posted on
Manchester United ran away, Tottenham chased. A rain of goals in a breathtaking match. Mirza Şeker wrote
Manchester United ran away, Tottenham chased. A rain of goals in a breathtaking match. Mirza Şeker wrote
Posted on
up to six per week, they remain good for your health
up to six per week, they remain good for your health
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News