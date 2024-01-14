#Russians #neutralized #Ukrainian #missile #attack #special #guest #coming #Moscow #war #news #Sunday

“The crew of the Buk surface-to-air missile system of the 6th Combined Forces Army of the Western Combat Group stopped the Ukrainian army’s attempt to carry out an airstrike against civilian infrastructural facilities in the direction of Kupyansk,” the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Russian TASSSZ news agency, “during combat duty, the personnel of the system detected a fast-moving, high-altitude target launched from the enemy side and destroyed it in seconds,” the ministry informed.

Cover image source: Getty Images