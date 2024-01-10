The Ryzen 8000G graphics outperforms the GeForce GTX 1650 and supports Fluid Motion Frames

#Ryzen #8000G #graphics #outperforms #GeForce #GTX #supports #Fluid #Motion #Frames

In the article on the occasion of the release of Ryzen 8000G processors, we did not focus on the essential element of these products, namely the integrated graphics. At the same time, this is a huge shift in performance between generations (more than twice), so this fact should not go unnoticed.

The integrated Radeon 780M (12 CU), which the Ryzen 7 8700G is equipped with, manages to achieve >60 FPS even in many newer games at 1080p resolution with lower details, so there is still a performance margin for some increased details in most popular titles.

Compared to Intel’s integrated graphics used on Core 13000 and 14000 processors, the Radeon 780M (12 CU) is about 2.7x faster on average. The integrated Radeon 760M (8 CU) used on the Ryzen 5 8600G is barely slower. Compared to the Intel solution, it is approximately 2.4x faster. The real game FPS difference between the two integrated Radeons reaches 13%:

If we ask ourselves why this is so, we can find several reasons for this behavior. First of all, it should be remembered that the RDNA 3 architecture brought a 2x higher number of arithmetic units per CU. In the case of these GPUs, gaming performance is not usually limited by arithmetic performance (it is higher than needed in many games), so its reduction (in the form of a reduction in the number of CUs from 12 to 8) does not have a general impact on FPS. In addition to arithmetic units, CU blocks also contain texturing units, so if there was a significant performance difference somewhere, it would probably be a texturing-intensive game.

The second important fact is that the Radeon 780M and 760M have the same number of ROP units. The rasterization performance is therefore identical (if we ignore the slight difference given by the 100 MHz higher clock rate). Finally, there is a third difference with discrete graphics: Both models have the same memory bandwidth available, while with discrete graphics it is usual that the more powerful one tends to have more bandwidth available (wider bus + faster memory) than the less powerful one.

Comparing performance with Nvidia hardware, according to AMD’s material, the integrated Radeon 780M comes out as 10% more powerful than the GeForce GTX 1650. It will be interesting for potential buyers that the Ryzen 7 8700G will cost $329, while the tested combination of GeForce GTX 1650 with Core i5-13400F it works out to $410. Not to mention the total consumption, which in the case of GeForce with Core is 75 W + 148 W (ie PL2 65W Core) = 223 watts, while the limit of Ryzen 7 8700G is 88 watts.

At the same time, the Ryzen 7 8700G processor cores are significantly more powerful than the Core i5-13400F processor cores, so there is no compromise in this regard either.

Fluid Motion Frames

A key feature of all products with integrated Radeon 7xx graphics is support for HyprRX and Fluid Motion Frames, i.e. frame generation. Thanks to this, it is possible to run even the most demanding games on these graphics, in which it is not possible to reach ~60 FPS by default:

Fluid Motion Frames support is available for all products with Radeon 7xx graphics (i.e. mobile Ryzen 7040 and 8040, desktop Ryzen 8000G and console Ryzen Z1 series) available in the latest Adrenalin Edition 23.40.01.10 Preview driver (download link below in resources). In this regard, it is an element that Intel does not support on its graphics (it does not even offer any equivalent), so the moment the GPU performance is not enough for a certain game, in the case of Radeon 7xx, unlike Intel graphics, there is no end.

The Ryzen 8000G processors will be released at the end of the month, with sales starting on January 31st.