The sad end of the beauty queen murdered by the “Cat”: the confession of an unrepentant criminal

Global impact was generated by the cowardly murder of Mónica Spear, the former Miss Venezuela 2004 who lost her life in an attempted robbery that occurred on January 6, 2014, exactly 10 years ago.

Her husband and Irish businessman, Henry Thomas Barry, died alongside the beauty queen. Maya Berry, the couple’s only daughter – then 5 years old – survived one of the shots she received in the leg.

A few hours after the crime, the details shook an entire country (and continent): the violent attack occurred when the vehicle in which the family was traveling crashed on the Central Regional Highway (ARC) that connects Puerto Cabello with Valencia.

While the couple and the girl were waiting for the arrival of a tow truck, a group of assailants tried to take their belongings and ended up shooting the lovers.

As the hours passed, it would be announced that the former Miss Venezuela died as a result of the impacts she received in the buttock, leg and right arm. Her partner died after being wounded in the chest.

The assailants were identified Alejandro Maldonado Pérez (23), Franklin Cordero Álvarez (30) and Leonar Marcano Lugo (35), who were sentenced to 30 years in prison.

However, the police investigation determined that Mónica Spear’s murderer was Gerardo José Contreras Álvarez (19), known as ‘El Gato’. The criminal was captured in January 2015, a year after the homicide.

Despite being sentenced to 26 years in prison for homicide, the offender did not show remorse. “I didn’t kill her on purpose, I simply shot her and, by mere chance, the bullet hit her. I do not regret at all. “I am sure that at some point I will get out of here,” he said in an interview. In July 2020, he died in prison from tuberculosis.

Who was Monica Spear?

Mónica Spear was born in Maracaibo on October 1, 1984 and rose to fame after becoming Miss Venezuela 2004, at just 19 years old. The following year, she almost achieved her own glory, after finishing as fourth runner-up in Miss Universe.

The young woman gained notoriety as an actress by starring in television series such as “La Mujer Perfecta” or “Pasión Prohibida” for the Spanish-speaking American network Telemundo.

The former Miss Venezuela married Barry in 2008, the year she had her only daughter. They were 30 and 39 years old at the time of the murder, respectively.

Once the murders were known, the media and political reaction was immediate. In the face of widespread criticism and indignation, Nicolás Maduro proposed a meeting with governors and mayors to begin work that “in one month will have concrete results in practice and in the formulation of a policy” to combat the violence and insecurity that, for 10 years, years, was already tormenting Venezuela.

Daughter of the marriage speaks

10 years after the tragedy, Maya decided to speak for the first time about the murder of her parents and about her life after the homicides.

Based in Mexico, the now teenager was legally adopted by her uncle Ricardo Spear and his partner, Daniela Bueno.

In dialogue with the Venezuelan journalist Luis Olavarrieta, the 15-year-old girl revealed that “the way in which I handled my feelings especially was by imagining things. “I kept imagining things but it was difficult for me to find the words.”

For his part, Ricardo acknowledged that “for me, Mónica died very young, she died when she was 30 years old, I am 32. When I saw her, the age difference was quite large, I did not understand it, and I think she was obviously already growing up. and being closer in age, each time I go and say: ‘I understand why he was like that, I understand why he did that.’ Monica was a good example in many things and I sometimes quote her, Monica did this, she did that, for me she is still an example.

Meanwhile, Daniela stated that “in this house that figure is like an angel. In fact, before we moved, we opened some of Monica’s suitcases that had been stored for many years and Maya kept some accessories, some things, me too, and it has been like a new discovery of that image from Monica the mother, not the star, not the actress, but that loving mother who was there for her and who is here for us.”