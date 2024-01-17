The sad end of the former darts world champion

#sad #darts #world #champion

Wilson in his heyday in the 80s.Image: imago-images.de

Unforgettable

January 16, 1982: In Stoke, Scot Jocky Wilson becomes world champion for the first time. He will shape darts for a decade – and then suffer a depressing decline.

follow me

Where do you start with a biography like this? The teeth that he never brushes and therefore all of them fall out? With his sayings? With his drinking stories, his falling off the stage, his depression?

Perhaps the story of John Thomas Wilson, whom everyone called Jocky, is best told from the beginning. Starting with his childhood in Kirkcaldy, a small coastal town in the east of Scotland. Wilson doesn’t have an easy start in life. He grew up in an orphanage because the authorities deemed his parents unfit to raise a child.

After his time in the army, Wilson trained as a chef and worked as a miner in a mine, where he met his lifelong wife. He married Malvina, who was half Scottish and was born in Argentina. The couple has three children and lives in poor conditions.

From unemployed to professional

The darts reporter Sid Waddell, after whom the World Cup trophy is now named, describes the turning point in Wilson’s life in Wilson’s obituary in the Guardian: “Jocky experienced a humiliation that would change his fate. He was so terribly defeated playing darts in the pub that he organized a target and practiced five hours a day to get better.”

Jocky Wilson is actually getting better and better. So well that in 1979, having become unemployed in the meantime, he qualified for a World Cup for the first time. The 29-year-old is one of 24 participants. Although he failed in the quarterfinals, from now on he is one of the best players in the world. The fans love the unpredictable Wilson with his unusual throwing style. One journalist describes this as “a distinct snapping of the fingers, sometimes accompanied by a grunt.”

1983 World Darts Championship, Jocky Wilson went for a 9-dart finish, which had never been done on television before. The prize money for the feat was £30,000 🎯🚬🍺 pic.twitter.com/WzuqkQWJp5 — TheMonk88 (@themonk1967) January 3, 2024

Millimeters are missing, and Jocky Wilson would have been the first player to complete a televised Ninedarter in 1983. This would have earned him a bonus of 30,000 pounds – four times more than the world title.

“I’m short and fat, so what?”

At this point he no longer has any teeth; they have all fallen out. “My grandmother told me that the English were poisoning the water,” he explains, explaining why he has refrained from brushing his teeth his whole life. The fact that he constantly snacks on sweets isn’t particularly good for his dogs.

The drinking behavior of the stocky Scot was not unusual for players of that time, as he once stated: “I’m short and fat, so what? That’s life. And you look fatter on TV anyway.” However, he reaches for the bottle even more often than the other players. Waddell remembers a tournament in 1981 when Jocky Wilson got so drunk during the semi-final that he could barely walk.

Thanks to the World Cup winner’s check, there are teeth

Wilson’s management responds by locking the player in a room with lots of food and a few cans of weak beer before big matches. A project that leads to success. At the 1982 World Cup at the Jollees Cabaret Club in Stoke-on-Trent, Jocky Wilson made it to the final. After brilliant 4-0 victories in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, he will face Englishman John Lowe there. He beats the 1979 world champion 5-3 and wins the most valuable title in his sport.

He uses part of the prize money to buy new teeth. “But he could never get used to it. He complained that it made him burp when he drank,” writes journalist Jamie Jackson, who tried to track down Wilson many years after his resignation. Once the bit flies out of Wilson’s mouth while celebrating a victory on stage, another time he uses it as a position marker while playing billiards.

“You were allowed to drink on stage and he always enjoyed it.”

The winner’s check for this world title is 6,500 pounds. That doesn’t sound like much, but it was a lot of money at the time. The house that Wilson buys a few years and a few successes later costs him £40,000. But he not only invests the notes in bricks, but also often sends them to breweries and distilleries.

You can get help with addiction problems here!

Alcohol and other drugs are never the solution. If you have addiction problems, there are various contact points in Switzerland. For example, Addiction Switzerland or Safezone.ch, the online advice from the Federal Office of Public Health in collaboration with cantons and addiction specialist offices.

At the 1984 World Cup he fell off the stage drunk. “I was commentating on the game and Jocky had everything under control,” says BBC reporter Tony Green. “But back then you were allowed to drink and smoke on stage, and he always enjoyed it. He downed beer after beer, his game suffered and he lost 4:5.”

Opponent Dave Whitcombe helps Jocky Wilson get back up after falling off the stage.Video: YouTube/Darts GER

The episode contributes to the fact that Jocky Wilson is now the undisputed star of the scene. “In a world full of double chins, receding hairlines and nylon shorts that were a little too tight, he still managed to stand out,” says reporter Jackson.

Wilson may be a little too naive for the big world, but he is charming, entertaining and a man of the people. The charismatic darts player is so popular that his image is shown as a gag on the extremely popular TV show “Top of the Pops” when the Dexys Midnight Runners sing “Jackie Wilson Said”. And in 1988 he became one of the first athletes to have a computer game dedicated to him: “Jocky Wilson’s Darts Challenge”.

World champions once more before the decline sets in

In 1989 the Scot crowned his career. At Lakeside Country Club in Frimley Green he becomes world champion for the second time. Wilson beat Eric Bristow, the five-time world champion and best player of the 1980s, 6-4. With his final average of 94.31 points, he would still survive one or two rounds of a World Cup in modern times. By the way, the following year a certain Phil “The Power” Taylor would win his first of 16 world titles.

Wilson in the late phase of his career.Image: imago-images.de

When the now dominant rival association PDC was founded in the early 1990s, Jocky Wilson was one of the driving forces. But he can no longer get involved himself. His body can no longer cope with the lifestyle; he develops diabetes, suffers from arthritis and depression. In addition, his bank account empties. In 1996 he was bankrupt and moved into a social apartment with his wife, which he hardly ever left. One of his sons is a heroin junkie, and for money his own brother spins the story to a tabloid newspaper that Jocky cheated on his wife.

“For him there is only the bed and the television.”

“I’ve been let down once or twice in my life,” said Jocky Wilson when he retired in 1996. “But I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me. There is only one person to blame for my situation and that is myself.”

Phil Taylor and other companions remember Jocky Wilson. Video: YouTube/Frank West

When reporter Jamie Jackson tried to talk to the former darts world champion long after he went underground, he was turned away at the front door. “He doesn’t want to talk to anyone,” his wife tells him in a friendly but firm manner. Her Jocky is manic-depressive, never receives visitors and never leaves the house. “But he still watches darts. For him there is only the bed and the television.”

John Thomas “Jocky” Wilson died on March 24, 2012 at the age of 62.

Unforgettable

In the series Unforgotten, we look back on a major event in sports history on the anniversary: ​​whether it’s an outstanding performance, a moving drama or a funny anecdote – it’s all there. A very similar story:

It must be a pleasure to have the best footballers in the world in your own team. Few players have been lucky enough to have both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as teammates during their careers. That’s them.

You have to be a very, very, very good footballer to have been on the team with world champion Lionel Messi and European champion Cristiano Ronaldo at least once in your life. After all, the Argentine and the Portuguese played most of their careers in world clubs.