The Saeima takes the final decision on the merger of public media

#Saeima #takes #final #decision #merger #public #media

The law stipulates that by December 31, 2024, the Council of Public Electronic Media (SEPLP) will take the necessary actions to reorganize Latvijas Radio and LTV through merger, establishing the state SIA “Latvijas Sabiedriskais medijs” from January 1, 2025. The register of companies will make an entry about it in the commercial register on the next working day – January 2, 2025.

On the other hand, Latvijas Radio and LTV will be excluded from the commercial register.

The merger of LTV and Latvijas Radio has been discussed in Latvia for decades, but the decision was not made for a long time, both because politicians could not agree, and because LTV and Latvijas Radio themselves opposed it. In recent years, radio employees have most often voiced skepticism about the usefulness of the merger, including questioning the financial benefits.

The annotation of the law prepared by SEPLP mentions that until the merger in 2024, as well as during 2025, it is necessary to carry out a series of actions for the implementation of the reorganization process, which requires 384,437 euros, of which 301,412 euros – in 2024, and 83,025 euros – in 2025. year.

Funding for 2024 and 2025 has already been supported in the law “On the state budget for 2024 and the budget framework for 2024, 2025 and 2026”.

When deciding on the merger of the two media, a lot was discussed specifically about the issue of funding. The representatives of both media and SEPLP expressed the wish that with the creation of a single public media, the funding allocated to it should be significantly increased, for example by linking media finances with the indicators of the gross domestic product in the law, but the politicians have not fully agreed to this.

As highlighted by SEPLP and several politicians who support unification, the creation of a unified public media in Latvia is necessary to strengthen its content and financial capacity, which is currently particularly important for national security.

According to the media watchdog, the merger will allow the public media to develop a single medium-term operational strategy and a single digital strategy, which in turn will allow ensuring the development of the media in line with modern requirements, effectively using such expensive but necessary resources as programmers. Also, the merger ensures a single procurement procedure and a single remuneration policy. This will enable the centralization of administrative support functions, as well as the public media will have a single budget and a single public order, which, among other things, will reduce the administrative burden, allowing more resources to be directed to the execution of the public order.

Also, a unified internal financial control system will be created, an internal auditor will be engaged, there will be opportunities to centrally engage external services, thus reducing costs. Cooperation opportunities in the creation of various content joint projects will be facilitated, the possibility of creating unified and centralized IT program support, starting with accounting, record keeping and ending with content planning programs, thus allowing to reduce the costs of providing these services.

Among the benefits, SEPLP also mentions the possibility of creating unified budget requests. “LTV and Latvijas Radio will not compete for requests for money, and this will allow for more effective and planned monitoring of the use of resources. As a result, society will benefit from a more efficient and high-quality public order, more funds will be able to be directed directly to the creation of content, especially digital content, and the development of new platforms, ” Jānis Siksnis, head of SEPLP, said earlier.

The question of merging public media began in 2009, when the then Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis (JV) was concerned about the financial problems of public broadcasting organizations. Dombrovskis had received several confirmations that LTV and Latvijas Radio may face insolvency due to accumulated debts and financial difficulties, but the additional funding granted by the government was, in his opinion, only a short-term solution. The Prime Minister suggested making structural changes that would allow minimizing support functions and administrative expenses. This gave rise to the idea of ​​merging the media.

In 2012, the newly elected National Council of Electronic Media (NEPLP), replacing the entire composition of the council, approved the National Strategy for the Development of the Electronic Media Sector for 2012-2017, setting the basic task – “to create a New Public Media in Latvia”, which functions in three main technological platforms – radio, television and internet. Although the concept was developed, political support was not gained.

Over time, the idea continued to swirl in the air, until in 2022, the call to unite LR and LTV came again – this time from SEPLP. In addition, SEPLP wanted to tie the media budget to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). The “New Unity” party refused to be attached to GDP, the “National Union” complicated the process with a proposal to add a clause to the draft law on restricting Russian-language content in public media, while Latvijas Radio expressed concern about the insufficient funding of the combined media.

SEPLP improved its proposal and returned it to the Saeima again. Also this time, the members of the Human Rights and Public Affairs Commission of the Saeima refused to determine by law the allocation of funding to GDP, while promising that in the next five years, funding in absolute numbers will not be less than 0.12% of GDP.

The commission emphasized that the unification of public media should be done with a clear public media development plan and medium-term budget plan. Accordingly, the absolute sums foreseen in the Public Media Development Plan for the following three years are: in 2024 – 55,193,601 euros (0.12%), in 2025 – 63,235,564 euros (0.13%) and in 2026 – 72,037,370 euro (0.14%).

On September 26 of this year, the Cabinet of Ministers, deciding on the budget, reserved the funds. Following this decision, the media watchdog called for continued work on the creation of a unified public media, so that it would start working in January 2025, and believed that the progress towards achieving this goal should be continued after the Cabinet of Ministers has supported a significant increase in funding for the operation of public media in the next three years.