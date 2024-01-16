The saga with the BFS continues: Bobi Mihailov went to court

#saga #BFS #continues #Bobi #Mihailov #court

Borislav Mihailov, who has resigned as president of the BFS, filed an appeal today in the Sofia City Court against the decision of an employee of the Trade Register (TR).

The reason for this is that a week ago TR refused to enter the stated invitation to convene an Extraordinary Congress, which should take place on March 15, 2024, writes “Sportal”.

“I ask the decision-making body to bear in mind that according to the constant judicial practice, the Commercial Register /resp. The Registry Agency cannot act as a court of law when verifying the circumstances requested for publication,” Mihailov’s complaint, which explains in detail why the resigned president disagrees with the registry’s decision, is written.

“Given everything stated above, I ask you to accept that the prerequisites for the announcement in the TRRYULNC of the invitation for the convening of the General Assembly / congress / of the BFS applied for announcement are present, to uphold the appeal and cancel the refusal of the Registration Agency”, concludes the appeal .

On December 6, 2023, the Executive Committee of the Football Union decided to hold an extraordinary congress to elect a new president and Executive Committee. It is scheduled for March 15, 2024.

A week ago, however, TR refused to enter Izpalkova’s decision, because of which, at this moment, there is no way to hold an extraordinary congress. Today Mihailov filed a complaint against TR and if the court upholds it, there will be a congress on March 15. If he accepts that the Registration Agency has acted correctly, then the possible extraordinary congress will be postponed in time.

