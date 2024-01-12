The saga with two of Levski’s main players has ended

#saga #Levskis #main #players #ended

Levski’s team refused the services of their until recently main players Jeremy Petris and Andrian Kraev. This was announced by coach Nikolay Kostov at the press conference before the team’s first practice for 2024.

The specialist revealed that, despite all the attempts made, none of the aforementioned wished to renew their contract. Thus, they will be removed from the first team until the end of the season, after which they become free agents.

The question now is whether they will find a buyer already this winter, or whether they will train for health until the end of June.

Kostov also announced that the management is already looking for classy substitutes for the defender and midfielder. In view of the sale of Kraev and the position of hard reserve that Nikolay Mihailov occupies, the captain of Levski in the spring is shaping up to be Tsunami.

