The saga with two of Levski’s main players has ended

#saga #Levskis #main #players #ended

Levski’s team refused the services of their until recently main players Jeremy Petris and Andrian Kraev. This was announced by coach Nikolay Kostov at the press conference before the team’s first practice for 2024.

The specialist revealed that, despite all the attempts made, none of the aforementioned wished to renew their contract. Thus, they will be removed from the first team until the end of the season, after which they become free agents.

The question now is whether they will find a buyer already this winter, or whether they will train for health until the end of June.

Kostov also announced that the management is already looking for classy substitutes for the defender and midfielder. In view of the sale of Kraev and the position of hard reserve that Nikolay Mihailov occupies, the captain of Levski in the spring is shaping up to be Tsunami.

Kostov: We should not be written off in the fight for the title, we are disappointed by Kraev and Petris

“Our goal in the spring will be to win every game”

Also Read:  The "traitor" Stoilov continues to fill Levski's coffers

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Sad news from the Russian tourist who got lost in Antalya! Notable detail at the scene
Sad news from the Russian tourist who got lost in Antalya! Notable detail at the scene
Posted on
Accident with three dead and three injured on DN1, in Prahova. The guilty driver and his wife died. VIDEO
Accident with three dead and three injured on DN1, in Prahova. The guilty driver and his wife died. VIDEO
Posted on
The saga with two of Levski’s main players has ended
The saga with two of Levski’s main players has ended
Posted on
Pembrolizumab With or Without Lenvatinib for First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Pembrolizumab With or Without Lenvatinib for First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News