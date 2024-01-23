The Salah al-Din Corridor is a red line… and weapons smuggling takes place from Israel

#Salah #alDin #Corridor #red #line.. #weapons #smuggling #takes #place #Israel

Saladin Pass (archive)

Cairo demands an investigation within the Israeli army to search for those involved in smuggling weapons into Gaza

In a sharp tone, Egypt responded to Israel’s claims about border security operations between the two countries and the statements of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which carried allegations of weapons and explosives being smuggled into the Gaza Strip from Egyptian territory through tunnels on the border.

Diaa Rashwan, head of the Egyptian Information Service, said, “Israel’s persistence in marketing these lies is an attempt to create legitimacy for its attempt to occupy the Salah al-Din (Philadelphia) Corridor in the Gaza Strip along the border with Egypt, in violation of the security agreements and protocols signed between it and Egypt,” stressing that any An Israeli move in this direction would lead to a serious and serious threat to Egyptian-Israeli relations.

Rashwan added, “Egypt is a country that respects its international obligations, is capable of defending its interests and sovereignty over its land and borders, and will not mortgage it in the hands of a group of extremist Israeli leaders who seek to drag the region into a state of conflict and instability.”

He stressed that “the Israeli move towards the corridor is a red line, and this red line joins the previous one that Egypt has repeatedly declared, which is the categorical rejection of the forced or voluntary displacement of Palestinians to Sinai, which Egypt will not allow Israel to cross,” explaining that “what confirms the falsehood of Israel’s claims, All countries of the world know well the extent of the efforts made by Egypt in the last 10 years, to achieve security and stability in Sinai and enhance security on the border between Egyptian Rafah and the Gaza Strip.”

The head of the Egyptian Information Service confirmed that “Egypt suffered greatly from these tunnels during the fierce confrontation with terrorist groups in Sinai following the overthrow of the Brotherhood regime in June 2013 and until 2020, which prompted the Egyptian administration to take broader steps to eliminate these tunnels once and for all,” noting that “ A 5-kilometre-long buffer zone was created from the Egyptian city of Rafah to the border with Gaza, and more than 1,500 tunnels were destroyed. Egypt also strengthened the border wall with the Strip, which extends for 14 kilometers, by reinforcing it with a concrete wall 6 meters above the ground and 6 meters underground.

Rashwan explained that “there are three barriers between the Palestinian Sinai and Rafah, with which any smuggling operation is impossible, neither above ground nor underground,” noting that “Israel speaks in this undocumented way about allegations of arms smuggling from Egypt to Gaza, which is the country that militarily controls the Strip and owns The latest and most accurate means of reconnaissance and monitoring, and its forces, settlements, and naval forces surround the small sector on three sides.”

He said, “Any claim that smuggling operations are carried out via trucks carrying aid and goods to the Gaza Strip from the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing is an empty and ridiculous statement, because any truck entering the Gaza Strip from this crossing must first pass through the Kerem Shalom crossing, which is affiliated with… to the Israeli authorities, which inspect all trucks entering the Gaza Strip,” stressing that “the one who receives this aid is the Palestinian Red Crescent and United Nations relief organizations such as UNRWA, which adds further evidence of the falsehood of the Israeli allegations.”

Rashwan called on the Israeli government to “conduct serious investigations within its army, its state agencies, and sectors of society, to search for those truly involved in smuggling weapons to the Gaza Strip, including those among them for the purpose of profit,” adding that “Israeli officials, who are spreading lies against Egypt, can explain the source of the large quantities of weapons.” According to their official statements, ammunition and explosives are spread throughout various areas of the West Bank, under the full control of the occupation army over them, and it does not have any kind of border with Egypt.”

Rashwan revealed that “most of the heavy weapons smuggling operations into the Gaza Strip take place across the Mediterranean Sea, where its shores with Gaza are completely controlled by the Israeli naval and air forces, which indicates the same type of people involved in Israel, from its army, state agencies, and sectors of society, in weapons smuggling.” To the Gaza Strip for the purpose of profit.

