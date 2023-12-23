The sales of Redmi K70 mobile phones have reached a milestone

The Redmi K70 series was presented a month ago, and now the manufacturer has announced the first major milestone in terms of device sales. The brand belonging to Xiaomi sold 1 million smartphones from the members of the new product family in just two weeks, thus breaking the previous records of K-series mobile phones.

Those interested can choose from three devices, the Redmi K70, K70 Pro, and K70e. A special edition was also prepared for the series, which could not be purchased until now, but from December 21, the Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse will also be available for purchase, which is distinguished from the others by its unique design. Not to mention that it offers the most in terms of operational memory and internal storage.

In the case of the Redmi K70 models, the key to success is to be found in excellent pricing and great features. The basic model started at HUF 122,000 in local currency, while the K70 Pro started at HUF 162,000 in the Chinese market. These are absolutely attractive prices for devices that have high-end chipsets.

The third member of the series, the Redmi K70e, also has its charms, as it is a phone equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, which debuted with the same triple camera image recording system and 90W fast charging, and these features are already 98,000 provided by the Chinese brand for HUF local currency.

As for the Lamborghini Edition, we essentially get a Redmi K70 Pro, that is, we can talk about a mobile phone equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage space. However, the design is different, instead of a rectangular camera island, this version has a pentagonal layout. You can choose from green or yellow colors, in line with the characteristic shades of the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12, a supercar intended exclusively for competition, which was the vehicle that inspired the special edition.

Source: GSMArena

