The Samsung Galaxy A15 and A25 will receive major improvements

Samsung is bringing more Android upgrades to cheaper phones. The upcoming Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 will receive four major Android upgrades in the coming years.

Galaxy A15 and A25: four Android upgrades

As early as 2022, Samsung announced that it would provide high-end phones and tablets with four major Android upgrades. And a number of phones in the A series also received this promise at launch. Only with the most affordable phones have the South Koreans not gone further than the promise of two major upgrades. That will also change soon.

Both the Galaxy A15 and the A25 have previously been introduced to the world. Information about future updates and upgrades was not mentioned at the time. But if we can believe Samsung’s press release in India today, the brand new Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 will receive four major updates to the Android operating system in the coming years. For comparison: Samsung announced the Galaxy A14 at the beginning of 2023 with the promise of two major upgrades.

That is a big improvement for devices that you can probably buy for around €300 (A25) or less (A15). In addition, the phones will of course also receive five years of security updates.

Which updates will the devices receive?

Both the Galaxy A15 and the A25 will soon be available on the market with Android 14. So in the coming years they will receive upgrades to Android 15, 16, 17 and 18 – just like, for example, the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

More big improvements

That longer upgrade support isn’t the only significant improvements in the new affordable phones. The Galaxy A15 and A25 both have an AMOLED screen. The Galaxy A13, A14 and A23 all have cheaper TFT LCD displays. The jump to AMOLED screens gives the phones clearly better image quality.

Bit of speculation

Okay, we’d like to add a little bit of speculation here. Because if Samsung is going to give phones like the A15 and A25 four Android upgrades, will the distinction with the high-end devices still be interesting enough? Or do we secretly see a first hint here at a further extension of the update policy. Will the South Koreans soon announce that devices like the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy A55 may receive updates and upgrades for even longer?

It is by no means certain. But here we would like to point out the idea. Finally, it became clear a while ago that Samsung was indeed considering further expansion of the current update policy.

Galaxy A15 and A25 in the Netherlands

Although Samsung has not yet officially announced the Galaxy A15 and A25 in our country, it seems clear that you can buy the phones in the Netherlands and Belgium in early 2024. The nice cameras, reasonably smooth hardware, AMOLED screens and long update support will soon provide a very complete total package. We will of course take a detailed look at the models as soon as they become available here.