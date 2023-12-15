The Samsung Galaxy S24 models will not be more expensive, but the Exynos processor will return

#Samsung #Galaxy #S24 #models #expensive #Exynos #processor #return

The Samsung Galaxy S24 devices are back in the spotlight. Two exciting pieces of smartphone news have surfaced, one related to the price of the flagships and the other confirming the arrival of a long-rumored feature.

A recently published report confirms that Samsung’s upcoming flagships will support emergency satellite messaging. You could already hear about this a couple of times, but now a recent screenshot clearly confirms the arrival of the literally life-saving function with the new series. This option is nothing new in the telecommunications world, both Apple and Huawei devices have been providing it for some time.

All Galaxy S24s will reportedly support this method of text messaging, regardless of the chipset inside the smartphone. Samsung’s technology complies with 3GPP standards for satellite connections, but it is not yet known whether the service will be available in all distribution regions from the start.

As for the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S24 models, according to the news, the manufacturer can ask for the same amount as this year for the devices, i.e. no price increase is expected. The skulls that lead the manufacturer believe that they can increase sales in a booming market while remaining competitive by offering more features at the same or net lower price than the competition. Samsung’s goal is to increase sales by 10 percent and sell at least 33 million devices in total.

Samsung can only keep prices down by installing the Exynos 2400 chip inside the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ devices in some markets. And those who are alarmed by the thought of using an in-house developed Samsung chipset can choose the Galaxy S24 Ultra, because it will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset regardless of the sales region.

Source: GSMArena

