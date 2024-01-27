The Samsung Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy AI is now available (ADV)

#Samsung #Galaxy #S24 #series #Galaxy #ADV

Samsung wants to introduce you to the new era of mobile AI with the Galaxy S24 series. The new smartphones take a big step forward. Samsung does not bring you unnecessary functions with artificial intelligence that you are not going to use anyway, but lets the new Galaxy AI really integrate into your life. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series consists of three new smartphones. There is the regular Galaxy S24, the slightly larger Galaxy S24+ and finally the ultimate high-end device, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. We would like to introduce the new smartphones to you.

Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the smallest device of the three, but still boasts high-end specifications. This device has a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic Amoled screen, a new Exynos chipset, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage memory. You can charge the smartphone’s 4,000 mAh battery wirelessly, but also with a 25W adapter.

Once again, a lot of attention is paid to the cameras of the Galaxy S24. On board we find a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization and an aperture of f/1.8, a twelve-megapixel ultra-wide camera, ten-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a twelve-megapixel front camera. The smartphone runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1 and is dust and water resistant. Samsung promises no fewer than seven major Android updates and seven years of security updates for this device.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

The ‘Plus’ version usually has a slightly larger screen, but is otherwise usually identical to the regular model. Not this time, because Samsung has made the differences bigger, making the Samsung Galaxy S24+ a completely different device.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ has a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic Amoled screen. The resolution is also a bit higher. This time we find a QHD+ resolution (120Hz). The device has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage memory. The battery has a capacity of 4,900 mAh and can be charged at 45W. A bit faster than the regular device. Thanks to the larger and sharper display, the larger battery with faster charging and more working and storage memory, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ is really a different device than the regular Galaxy S24.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Are you really looking for the best of the best in terms of hardware and cameras? Then you arrive at the new top device within the Galaxy S24 series: the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers everything you need. Samsung has addressed the appearance this time. No curved screen edges, but a straight and flat 6.8-inch screen in a QHD+ resolution. On board you will find 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of storage memory, depending on which configuration you choose. The Ultra version has the largest battery on board with 5,000 mAh. Samsung’s stylus, the S Pen, also returns to this device. This opens the doors to all kinds of creative and productive possibilities, both private and business use.

The new main camera of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is unique. The device has a main camera of no less than 200 megapixels with optical image stabilization and an aperture of f/1.7. We also find an ultra-wide camera of twelve megapixels, a telephoto camera of 50 megapixels with 5x optical zoom and a second telephoto camera of ten megapixels with 3x optical zoom on board. At the front we find a twelve-megapixel selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the ultimate smartphone.

Galaxy AI

Artificial intelligence on your smartphone. You may not be able to imagine it yet, but just wait until you use this device and you will never want anything else again. What are the possibilities of Galaxy AI? For example, you can call someone who speaks a foreign language without any problems. AI Live Translate Call ensures that you simply have a personal translator on your smartphone. Audio and text translations appear in real time on your Galaxy S24 series smartphone.

Other useful AI features include Circle to Search, where you can look things up much faster, ChatAssist for translating strange messages, Tone Change for formal or casual language or NoteAssist as your personal assistant. And what about all the AI ​​functions for the cameras on this device? This is how you take the most beautiful photos and videos. Galaxy AI is the ultimate companion during all your adventures.

Now available at Odido

Can you renew or do you want to take out a new subscription? The new Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 Ultra are now available. View the Samsung S24 at Odido. Choose from various colors and memory configurations. At Odido you will find a telephone and subscription that perfectly suits your needs.