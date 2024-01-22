The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra delivers a new standard of durable and sharp screen.

#Samsung #Galaxy #S24 #Ultra #delivers #standard #durable #sharp #screen

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sets a new standard for durable, sharp screens with Corning(R) Gorilla(R) Armor.

Corning offers the hardest glass available. It is the most scratch resistant and the most advanced Gorilla glass in terms of functionality. Delivers unprecedented levels of durability and a superior visual experience in Samsung’s latest mobile phones.

Samsung and Corning Incorporated (New York Stock Exchange ticker GLW) today announced a collaboration on the Galaxy S24 Ultra featuring Corning(R) Gorilla(R) Armor front glass. work Helps users see the screen more clearly when using it in sunlight and protects it from damage caused by use even better.

“The combination of Corning’s Gorilla(R) glass and Galaxy S Series mobile phones drives innovation and makes important advancements that will lead to greater product durability,” said Kwon Jin Bae, Executive Vice President, Huawei. and Head of Research and Development Mobile business Experience Samsung said, “This collaboration will result in consumers being able to use Samsung products with confidence and peace of mind.”

Corning(R) Gorilla(R) Armor is a mobile phone screen glass that is different from normal mobile phone screen glass. Compared to ordinary glass, Corning(R) Gorilla(R) Armor reduces glare by up to 75 percent, helping users see more clearly. and reduces light reflection on the screen in almost any environment.

Corning’s new screen glass enhances the durability of the Galaxy S24 Ultra mobile phone. Corning lab tests indicate that Corning(R) Gorilla(R) Armor screen glass is more durable than glass. To test its scratch resistance, Corning created a new “Scratch Bot” lab to simulate the small scratches that occur in everyday use. Through rigorous testing, the Corning(R) Gorilla(R) Armor screen glass has no visible scratches. and more resistant to scratches than glass Aluminosilicate more than 4 times that of competitors

Corning(R) Gorilla(R) Armor screen glass also uses an average of 25 percent post-consumer recycled content, as certified by UL Solutions.

“Corning(R) Gorilla(R) Armor screen glass is the result of combining Corning’s advanced research and engineering with Samsung’s consumer-first design and consumer experience,” said David Velas. “Our latest innovations fill the need for durable screen glass,” said Quez, vice president and general manager of Corning(R) Gorilla(R) Glass. Including a mirror that helps users see things. Easier, which is a demand that is increasing. Our innovations help bring the mobile experience of tomorrow into the hands of consumers today.”

The launch of the Galaxy S24 Ultra with Corning(R) Gorilla(R) Armor screen glass comes after a year of celebration for Samsung and Corning, including last year’s 50th anniversary of their partnership. Both companies began with Samsung’s ambition in 1973 to provide South Korean consumers with greater access to television.

It is with the same commitment and determination that the partnership continues even after more than half a century. Samsung uses Corning(R) Gorilla(R) glass screens in a variety of mobile phones. Since the first generation of Galaxy mobile phones to the new Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, all of which use Corning(R) Gorilla(R) Glass Victus(R). The launch of the Galaxy S24 Ultra uses Corning(R) glass. Gorilla(R) Armor helps build on a long-standing relationship to create world-class innovation. It is also an important innovation for the mobile phone industry.

Galaxy S24 Series can be pre-ordered today until 30 Jan. 2024 through samsung.com, Samsung Experience Store and participating stores. Receive 3 great promotions:

Privilege 1: Free double the capacity, maximum value 10,000 baht.

Option 2: Additional discount up to 6,000 baht when exchanging the old device. (Additional discount from the estimated price of 6,000.- when purchasing a Galaxy S24 Ultra and 5,000.- when purchasing a Galaxy S24+ l S24)

Third offer: 30% discount for purchasing Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Buds.

special! Only at samsung.com

When ordering a special color Receive 10% cash back when paying with participating credit cards. Conditions are as specified by the bank.

Samsung Rewards points can be used to exchange for discounts on samsung.com up to 30% of the product price.

First order on Samsung Shop App, enter code NEWMEM to receive 1,000.- discount.

Click to order at

For every order or reservation from every channel Even more!!!!

Get the right to buy Samsung Care+ broken screen insurance at a special price of 50% off or free for 1 year for those who register their interest in advance. Conditions are as specified by the company.

More details can be viewed at www.samsung.com/th/smartphones/galaxy-s24-ultra/