The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 and Galaxy Tab Active 5 are official

Most likely, everyone is already sitting on pins and needles waiting for the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S24 mobile phones, but in order not to get bored until then, the South Korean manufacturer surprised us with two durable devices, one is the Galaxy XCover 7 and the other is the Galaxy Tab Active 5 tablet. Both novelties came with Android 14 operating system, 5G support, NFC, programmable button and Samsung Knox Vault data protection integration.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 has a 6.6-inch LCD display that displays content in Full HD+ resolution. The panel boasts increased touch sensitivity, so it can be handled with up to 2 mm thick gloves and in wet environments. Samsung usually does not boast about the chipset that drives its non-premium mobile phones, so for now all we know is that an 8-core CPU made with a 6nm manufacturing process drives the durable device.

The mysterious chipset is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and the mobile also supports the insertion of micro SD cards, so the internal storage space can be expanded at any time. The headphone output and Dolby Atmos support are also worth mentioning.

Instead of housing a single 50-megapixel image recording module on the back of the durable mobile phone, a 5-megapixel selfie camera was placed on the front panel, in the drop-shaped cutout. The most attractive feature of the Galaxy XCover 7 is its resistance, which meets the MIL-STD-810H military standard and IP68 rating. This means that the smartphone is perfectly resistant to water, dust and shocks. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+.

The hardware of the device is powered by a battery with a capacity of 4050 mAh, and the battery can be replaced at any time. The mobile phone has a so-called No Battery Mode, which allows you to operate it even without an inserted battery, obviously for this you need to supply electricity to the device via the USB-C port, i.e. it must be on a charger.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 has an 8-inch LCD display that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate and, like a smartphone, has increased touch sensitivity. There is a 13-megapixel camera on the back of the tablet, and a 5-megapixel module on the front. An also unnamed chipset with a stripe width of 5 nanometers is responsible for driving the device.

The rugged tablet is available in two memory configurations, one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the other with 8 GB of operational memory and 256 GB of internal storage, but both packages can be expanded with a micro SD card, which can be up to 1 TB. The IP68-rated tablet supports the S Pen, which can be obtained by purchasing a separate protective case.

Samsung’s brand new rugged tablet is also MIL-STD810H certified, which means the device’s performance is unaffected by extreme altitude, humidity, salt mist, dust, drops, vibrations, and not even being submerged in water. The display is protected by the somewhat outdated Gorilla Glass 5 against scratches and other physical impacts. There are physical keys on the bottom frame of the tablet, and the home button is also equipped with a built-in fingerprint reader. Inside the tablet, a 5050 mAh battery, which can also be removed at home, provides the energy supply, and this tablet can also operate without a battery.

Sales of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 and Galaxy Tab Active 5 will begin later this month. Pricing has not yet been disclosed.

Source: GSMArena

