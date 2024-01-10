The sanitation fee drops to 12 lei/month, in the municipality of Bacău. PSD: “The housing tax has been eliminated!”

#sanitation #fee #drops #leimonth #municipality #Bacău #PSD #housing #tax #eliminated

The Bacău City Council voted, a few minutes ago, on the sanitation tax for 2024. At the opposition’s proposal, the tax level decreased compared to 2023 from 14 to 12 lei per month. In a PSD press release, it is stated that the house tax has been eliminated, keeping the tax per person, according to the legislation in force.

“The sanitation tax proposed by the mayor, an ABERRATION. The responsible majority in the City Council reduced the tax from 14 to 12 lei/person/month for the population, establishing more facilities for companies in the city!”, according to the PSD Bacău press release, which we reproduce below: