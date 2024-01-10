The sanitation fee drops to 12 lei/month, in the municipality of Bacău. PSD: “The housing tax has been eliminated!”

#sanitation #fee #drops #leimonth #municipality #Bacău #PSD #housing #tax #eliminated
The Bacău City Council voted, a few minutes ago, on the sanitation tax for 2024. At the opposition’s proposal, the tax level decreased compared to 2023 from 14 to 12 lei per month. In a PSD press release, it is stated that the house tax has been eliminated, keeping the tax per person, according to the legislation in force.
“The sanitation tax proposed by the mayor, an ABERRATION. The responsible majority in the City Council reduced the tax from 14 to 12 lei/person/month for the population, establishing more facilities for companies in the city!”, according to the PSD Bacău press release, which we reproduce below:
At the initiative of the PSD local elected officials, the responsible majority in CL promoted its own sanitation tax project, which received the unanimous vote of the local councilors in today’s meeting.
Thus, through the project supported by the responsible majority in CL, the house tax was eliminated, keeping the tax per person, according to the legislation in force.
At the same time, the amount of the sanitation fee for the population was reduced from 14.69 to 12 lei/person/month.
Also, the sanitation fee for companies was reduced from 1160.51 lei/ton of waste to 720.40 lei/ton of waste generated, at the same time the fee for non-household users, of 17.29 lei/employee/month, was eliminated. as this does not comply with the legislation in force.
Last but not least, through the project initiated by the PSD councilors and supported by the responsible majority in CL, aid is granted from the local budget in the amount of 6 lei/month/person for families and single people who have an average net monthly income below the minimum gross salary per country guaranteed in payment per family member, in order to pay for the sanitation service.
– source: PSD Bacău press release