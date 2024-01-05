The Saudi Medicines Authority reveals 3 important methods for treating mouth ulcers

#Saudi #Medicines #Authority #reveals #important #methods #treating #mouth #ulcers

The Egyptian Medicines Authority said that mouth ulcers are very tiring, cause difficulty in eating, and in some cases can cause malnutrition.

The Egyptian Medicines Authority added that treating mouth ulcers consists of three basic methods:

1- Local anesthesia.

2- Painkillers, mouthwash, or sprays to keep the mouth moist.

3- Anti-inflammatory medications.

Mouth ulcers are defined as wounds that form inside the mouth, whether they are on the tongue, gums, or even the lips. There are various reasons behind the formation of mouth ulcers, ranging from vitamin deficiency to infection and mouth injuries, and they have many types, including:

Minor mouth ulcers:

Small ulcers that heal within two weeks without causing much discomfort. This type does not cause scarring.

Main mouth ulcers:

They are relatively larger than minor ulcers and are more painful and deeper. They may take several weeks to heal and may also cause scarring.

Herpetic ulcer:

These are non-contagious sores that occur due to herpes infection. These are very painful and require medical intervention to heal completely and quickly. Children can develop these sores if they have herpes and they should get immediate medical help.

