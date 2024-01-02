The Saudi Ministry of Health directs citizens to pay attention to 5 vitamins and identifies their locations in foods and vegetables during the winter

#Saudi #Ministry #Health #directs #citizens #pay #attention #vitamins #identifies #locations #foods #vegetables #winter

In the winter, interest increases in maintaining the body’s health and strengthening the immune system, especially in light of the weather fluctuations witnessed in this period of the year. The Ministry of Health, in this context, highlights the importance of a group of vitamins and nutrients that play a crucial role in maintaining health and enhancing immunity during the winter.

Vitamin C: The body’s protective shield “Vitamin C,” also known as ascorbic acid, is one of the most prominent vitamins that promote general health and strengthen the immune system. This vitamin is abundant in citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons, in addition to berries, broccoli, and cold peppers. Consuming these foods regularly helps boost the body’s immunity and protects against common diseases during the winter, such as colds and influenza.

The Ministry of Health stresses the importance of consulting a doctor before adding any nutritional supplements to the daily regimen. This step is necessary to avoid any unwanted interactions or interactions with other medications that a person may be taking. Maintaining a balanced diet rich in the vitamins and nutrients mentioned above, in addition to consulting a doctor when necessary, is an important foundation for maintaining good health during the winter and facing its health challenges efficiently. And effectiveness.