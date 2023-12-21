The Save Bucharest Association is not the only one for which a real estate developer obtained dissolution in court / Another association, which requested the cancellation of the authorization for some towers in Floreasca, suffered the same

#Save #Bucharest #Association #real #estate #developer #obtained #dissolution #court #association #requested #cancellation #authorization #towers #Floreasca #suffered

The Spiritual Militia Association, which requested in court the cancellation of the environmental agreement and the building permit for the One towers at Hala Ford, in Floreasca, was dissolved this year after the court decided this at the request of the same real estate developer – One Mircea Eliade Properties SRL. The reason: he lost the lawsuits filed against the real estate developer and did not have the money to pay the court costs charged.

The towers at Hala FordPhoto: Hotnews / Catiusha Ivanov

Salvați Bucurestiul was also a party to this process, the request for dissolution being made for the same court costs.

The story begins in July 2018, when the Associations Save Bucharest and the Spiritual Militia sue the Environment Agency and the real estate developer One Mircea Eliade Propertis demanding the cancellation of the environmental agreement for the towers at Hala Ford in Floreasca.

The trial was lost at the first instance on August 25, 2020. “Rejects the amended request filed by the plaintiff Asociația Mișcarea Civică Miliția Spirituală and the application filed by the plaintiff Asociația Salvați Bucharestul as unfounded. It obliges the plaintiffs to pay to the defendant One Mircea Eliade Properties SRL the sum of 55,121.99 lei as court costs and to pay the defendant Auchan Romania SA the sum of 100,658.63 lei as court costs”, is the decision of the Tribunal Bucharest.

The Spiritual Militia Association appealed, but in June 2019, the Bucharest Court “suspended the trial of the case until the final resolution of files no. 4858/3/2019 pending at the 2nd section of the Bucharest Court, having as its object the annulment of HCGMB no. 85/28.04.2011 regarding the approval of PUZ Calea Floreasca no. 159-165 and no. 25248/3/2018 pending before the II-th section of the Bucharest Court, having as its object the annulment of environmental agreement no. 3//15.12.2017 for the same location in Calea Floreasca no. 159-165. With an appeal together with the merits of the rejected request.”, it is stated on the court portal. In June 2022, the Spiritual Militia renounces judgment.

Also in 2018, the Spiritual Militia requests the cancellation of the building permit for the real estate project (building permit no. 04/1564415 of 18.01.2018), but the process is suspended in 2019 until the completion of the process of canceling the PUZ for the real estate project, and in 2022 The Spiritual Militia Association gives up the litigation, because the Capital City Hall has in the meantime given another building permit.

Through the application registered on the roll of the Bucharest District Court 3 on 01.08.2022, ONE MIRCEA ELIADE PROPERTIES SRL sued the SPIRITUAL MILITIA CIVIC MOVEMENT ASSOCIATION requesting the finding of dissolution because it has become insolvent. More clearly, the Spiritual Militia lost the process of canceling the environmental agreement, being obliged to pay court costs of 48,081 lei. As the association did not have this money, the real estate developer requested dissolution.

On September 28, 2022, the 3rd District Court ordered the dissolution of the Spiritual Militia Association. The decision was not final.

On December 12, 2022, the Bucharest Court rejected the appeal as unfounded, so the dissolution decision became final.

“The actions of the respondent did not have a legitimate purpose, being in reality means of promoting its activity and obtaining external sources of income, and the litigations started by it seriously prejudiced the petitioner, only the court costs incurred with the lawsuits being over 10,000 Euros. The petitioner could not recover the court costs from the respondent by way of enforced execution, as she does not have any assets in her patrimony. The respondent will continue to unfoundedly attack in court the real estate projects developed under the “ONE” brand, thus increasing the damage that has already been caused to us. (…)

The disputes started by the respondent and other NGOs were settled in their favour, the courts verifying the legality of the documents that were the basis of the disputed project. As a consequence, the respective associations were obliged to pay the court costs incurred by the petitioner, of which the respondent was obliged to pay some court costs in the amount of 48081.11 lei, a sum of money that cannot be recovered as the respondent maintains a state of insolvency precisely to be able to continue unfounded actions against the real estate developers, without bearing the court costs or the damages caused to them after the completion of the litigations.

On May 6, 2022, he proceeded to start the enforcement procedure of the respondent and its affiliated associates, being registered on the role of the Office of the Judicial Executor Marian Stancu the request for enforcement and issued in this sense the conclusion of registration of the request and opening of the file enforced execution no. 374/2022 against the Save Bucharest Association, the SOS Oraşul Association and the respondent in this clause, for the fulfillment of the obligation to pay the amount of 145,329.24 lei.

The forced execution aimed at the recovery of the court costs, the payment of which the respondent and the affiliated associations were obliged by the court’s decisions. On July 6, 2022, the amount of 3,584.49 lei was withheld, which was used to cover execution expenses”, is the position of Oane Mirce Eliade Properties, according to the court’s reasoning for the decision to dissolve the Spiritual Militia association.

The court decided the dissolution on the grounds that: “According to art. 56 letter d of OG no. 26/2000, as amended by Law no. 246/2005, the association is dissolved by court decision, at the request of any interested person, when the association became insolvent. In view of these considerations and finding that the respondent is insolvent, not proving that it owns property from which the claim of the petitioner can be recovered, the court will admit the request and order the dissolution of the respondent Association Mișcarera Civică Miliția Spirituală”.

Contacted by HotNews.ro, Mihail Bumbeș, the representative of the Spiritual Militia Association, says that he attacked the environmental agreement and the construction permit for the towers at Hala Ford in order to help the residents of the area.

“The story started somewhere at the end of 2017, when the land was being prepared for the construction of the real estate complex in Floreasca, from Hala Ford. The Floreasca Civic Group, which does not have legal personality, mobilized people from the area because the real estate project had some problems, it generated traffic in an already crowded area, there was a historical monument there – Hala Ford. Two homeowners’ associations and a civic group in Aviation responded by filing a lawsuit against the real estate developer. They made a public appeal to support them NGOs who can. We got involved immediately, because this is our purpose, to help the citizens. That’s how we ended up in this story and that’s how the process came about,” explained Mihail Bumbeș.

After the initiation of the trial, the company began to threaten to go to court to demand damages from those who attacked the real estate project, says Bumbeș, and the associations withdrew, and only the Spiritual Militia remained in the lawsuits, then Save Bucharest intervened and SOS the City.

“We didn’t withdraw, we said that if we got involved we would go all the way, if that’s what the citizens of Floreasca want through the civic group. All the money that was paid to our lawyers was paid by the Floreasca Civic Group, through us, they did checks in the neighborhood, collected the money for the lawyers and we paid. We had three lawsuits with One, we lost the first one in 2019, in 2020 we also lost the appeal, they enforced us for court costs, about 5,000 euros, we had that money in our account thanks to a project run through AFCM. We recovered part of the money thanks to donations from the Floreasca Civic Group, the rest was our damage.

There were other lawsuits that we lost, in which court costs of almost 60,000 euros were determined. We had to pay about 15,000 euros, the rest the other two associations. Since we didn’t have any money in the account, they went to the rest, as if they recovered about 3,500 lei from Save Bucharest and that’s about it. They tried to foreclose on us and went to ask for dissolution, and in a few months they got that,” explained Bumbeș.

He says that the decision to dissolve the NGO is a very serious attack on freedom of expression.

“In the motivation, they explicitly said that the purpose for which they are asking for our dissolution is so that in the future we no longer contest such real estate projects. That was the goal. If they wanted to get their money back, they didn’t dissolve us, they waited for us to find the money, raise financing and pay them. The law has some loopholes, it’s the judge’s decision, that’s why they could dissolve us.

From my point of view, it is a very serious attack on freedom of expression. The moment you silence an organization because it doesn’t have money, you are in fact seriously infringing on freedom of expression. And it is a very clear form of intimidation, to silence the activists, the organizations that will want to challenge such real estate projects in the future”, explained Bumbeș.

The real estate developer One Mircea Eliade Properties obtained in court the dissolution of the Save Bucharest Association. The decision was given by the 5th District Court, on December 20, and is not final. Why the court made this decision, we will see in the motivation, when it will appear. Contacted by HotNews.ro, Nicușor Dan, the one who founded the Save Bucharest Association, stated that it is unfortunately a general phenomenon related to what exactly is the rule of law in Romania. Read more here.