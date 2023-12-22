The scandal at Brașov City Hall continues. What the court decided after Alderman Allen Coliban moved the vice mayor’s office to a cemetery

#scandal #Brașov #City #Hall #continues #court #decided #Alderman #Allen #Coliban #moved #vice #mayors #office #cemetery

Friday, December 22, 2023, 2:33 p.m

The Deputy Mayor of Braşov, Sebastian Rusu PHOTO Facebook/Sebastian Rusu

The liberal deputy mayor of Brasov, Sebastian Rusu, sued the local administration and mayor Allen Coliban and obtained in court the removal of the seal from the door of his office in the City Hall.

The Administrative Litigation Section of the Braşov Court accepted the vice mayor’s request on Friday, December 22.

“Rejects the exception of the inadmissibility of the request, invoked by the defendants in response. Admits the subpoena request having as its object – presidential ordinance formulated by the plaintiff Sebastian Mihai Rusu in opposition to the defendants UAT Braşov Municipality and Allen Coliban as the Mayor of the Braşov Municipality and consequently: Orders the urgent removal of the seal applied to the door to the plaintiff’s office located in the headquarters of the Braşov City Hall and compels the defendants to allow the plaintiff to use the office in the Braşov City Hall headquarters for the purpose of exercising the duties arising from the position of Deputy Mayor of the Braşov municipality”, is the solution pronounced by the Braşov Court.

This sentence is not final, it can be appealed within 5 days from the pronouncement.

A month ago, the deputy mayor of Braşov Sebastian Rusu, president of the PNL Braşov municipal organization, found that his office in the headquarters of Braşov City Hall, located on Heroes’ Boulevard in the municipality, was sealed, after, a week ago, it had been announced that he received duties related to the operation of a cemetery and that he will receive an office in the cemetery.

Rusu challenged the act issued by the mayor Allen Coliban regarding the respective attributions and addressed the administrative litigation court regarding the situation created.

