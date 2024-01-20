The scandal is monstrous! Olympic champion accused a coach of…

An unheard of sex scandal blew up Russian rhythmic gymnastics. The Olympic champion from London 2012 Anastasia Nazarenko accused one of her coaches of intimate harassment. She refused to name him, saying only that he was a man.

“With my story, I want to protect children and warn parents. An excellent coach, experienced, professional… But he likes to touch the girls’ buttocks,” said 31-year-old Nazarenko on YouTube channel RGcenter No1.

“At some point he yelled at me and threw me out of training. I went to the office and apologized to him. He forgave me and wanted to hug me. He started touching me where he shouldn’t. And this happened often,” adds Nazarenko.

“Until now, I hadn’t told it because I was afraid and ashamed. But I decided to do it for the sake of all the girls in rhythmic gymnastics,” says the Olympic champion, who has won three gold medals from the world and European championships.

The Russian Anastasia Nazarenko has been living in the USA for several years, where she works as a fitness instructor, and has American citizenship. However, he often returns to work in Moscow.

