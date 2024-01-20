The scandals that haunt Frederick X, the new king of Denmark

#scandals #haunt #Frederick #king #Denmark

A few days ago Denmark has a new king. This is Frederick X, who assumed the crown after his mother, Queen Margaret, decided to abdicate after a string of scandals that affected the Danish royal family.

The situations became something “serious” for Margaret, who wanted to follow the path of Queen Elizabeth II and leave the crown the day she died.

However, a new scandal in which his son is involved brought forward the decision to abandon the crown and leave Frederick X as head of state.

This new responsibility would mean a call to order from the new king. However, no one knows what will happen in the future, considering that the now former prince has done his part to gain sometimes questionable fame.

Frederick X, king of Denmark

The scandals of Frederick X, the new king of Denmark

In his youth, Frederick Many say that he earned the nickname because of his love for motorcycles, but that in reality it is due to one of the first scandals in which he was involved.

Woman Today recalled the accident that the then prince had on Christmas night 1992, when he was arrested for speeding while under the influence of alcohol with his then girlfriend, the model Malou Aamund.

During that decade, Frederick

Something that his mother, Queen Margaret, did not like, who did not hesitate to take him out of Denmark and send him to study outside the country, at Harvard.

During those years he had a relationship with the lingerie model Katja Storkholm and the singer Maria Montell, however, everything ended when at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games he met Mary Donaldson, an Australian with whom he met in a bar and whom he did not know. it spread further apart.

Donaldson, dedicated to working in different advertising agencies, began to receive secret visits from Federico in Australia and the relationship was soon confirmed, although it took almost 3 years for her to be introduced as his girlfriend, with an engagement that announced the wedding for May 2004.

He had 4 years of great love with her, until the first scandal came to light in 2008.

The infidelities of Frederick

During that year, the press published images of Federico in the first infidelity scandal involving him.

The photographs of the then prince kissing an unknown brunette woman. The photographs were blurry, since they were taken during the night in Copenhagen.

However, it was not the only thing. A year earlier, a Danish journalist accused that Federico X had returned to having a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Katja Storkholm.

La Vanguardia reports that three years later, in 2011, the cameras again captured the prince enjoying the night. This time they found him the night before the baptism of his twin children, Vicente and Josefina, dancing next to a young blonde in a pub in Copenhagen.

By 2016 it was again in the news, but this time the situation was more serious. The Danish review Her & Nu accused that Margarita’s son was once again unfaithful to Mary, but this time with a “luxury prostitute” to whom he paid up to 7 thousand euros (7 million pesos) to keep the secret.

Although the last alleged infidelity attributed to him ended up breaking everyone’s patience.

Madrid and Genoveva Casanova

Last November, Lecturas magazine published the exclusive that paralyzed Denmark. Once again, images of Frederick of Denmark’s alleged infidelity to Mary Donalson came to light.

“It’s almost seven in the afternoon. A man and a woman, he with a beard, she with an elegant bearing and her coat on her shoulders, leave the Retiro park. They walk and talk relaxed. Nobody notices them or the two bodyguards who follow them at a safe distance. They are Prince Frederick of Denmark and Genoveva Casanova, who go completely unnoticed,” published the Spanish magazine.

The text was accompanied by images that showed them calmly walking through the streets of Madrid, where they went absolutely unnoticed.

Genoveva Casanova is not unknown to the Spanish. The 47-year-old Mexican became popular as a “socialite” for having been a partner of Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, son of the Duchess of Alba; and Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, son of the writer Mario Vargas Llosa. She also tried her luck on TV by participating in Master Chef Celebrity.

The publication indicated that they had followed in the footsteps of Federico de Denmark, who spent the night in Casanova’s apartment until he left alone and with a suitcase in the morning.

The evidence of the alleged infidelity was so high that it would have been the reason why Queen Margaret decided to announce in the New Year that she would abdicate the throne in favor of her son, something she commented several times that they would not do.

The kiss with Mary of Denmark

The scandal precipitated the abdication of Margaret, who on December 31 signed the decree that left her son, Frederick X, on the throne and as Head of State.

Two months after the scandal came the news that began to show the now king and Mary Donaldson closer together and with a more strengthened family image.

Something that the Danish crown needs to take advantage of, considering that the highest approval rating goes to Mary Donaldson. The now queen consort maintains a popularity of 83%, according to a survey by the Epinion Institute published by Infobae.

So an image of Mary Donaldson suffering, as once happened to Princess Diana in England, would mean a drop in the popularity of the new king. A divorce would be big words that no one would want to hear in Copenhagen.

The truth is that on January 15, the proclamation of Frederick

The kiss took place just when the monarchs came out to greet the public with their 4 children, who entered the castle to leave them alone when they gave each other the kiss that went around the world and that many believe that, more than love, it is a “ “image washing” in the face of a new reign.