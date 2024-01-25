The scarcity of biomarkers and the prevalence of congenital tumors limit the advancement of precision medicine in pediatric oncology

#scarcity #biomarkers #prevalence #congenital #tumors #limit #advancement #precision #medicine #pediatric #oncology

The treatment of cancer patients has experienced great advances in recent years. One of these has been the so-called precision medicine. However, although it is destined to be a revolution, today it is still an emerging approach in some fields. Pediatric oncology presents various challenges, mainly derived from the few therapeutic targets for tumors in children that have been discovered to date.

In order to apply this precision medicine, it is necessary to take into account the individual variability of each patient’s genes, environment and lifestyle. Precision medicine involves detailed genomic profiling of tumors, in this case pediatric tumors. This involves analyzing specific genetic alterations in the tumor’s DNA to identify mutations, gene fusions or other genomic abnormalities that could be susceptible to targeted treatments.

In this sense, as explained to Gaceta Médica Luis Madero, head of the Oncohematology and Transplant Service at the Niño Jesús University Children’s Hospital in Madrid, “very few alterations or specific targets have been found in childhood cancer. Although, in those that do exist, there is no doubt, it is the best option they have.” The expert points out that “some of the targets that exist are the genetic alteration ALK for neuroblastoma or BRAF for low-grade astrocytoma. In cases where there are no specific target options, both in medical oncology and pediatric oncology, other disorders have been sought for which there are other drugs, such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors.”

Targeted treatments

Based on genomic information, targeted therapies designed to act on the specific alterations found in the tumor can be identified. These therapies are designed to be more effective and specific, minimizing side effects compared to conventional treatments. As with any drug treatment, clinical trials are necessary, however, since pediatric cancers are less common than adult cancers, precision medicine in this area often involves a close collaboration between researchers, pediatric oncologists, geneticists and drug development experts.

Luis Madero, head of the Oncohematology and Transplant Service at the Niño Jesús University Children’s Hospital in Madrid.

“The first thing that is done is a preclinical study in phase I, then phase II is generally carried out in adult solid tumors such as breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate adenocarcinoma, etc., that is, in pathology that only affects adults,” explains Madero. “Once an alteration is detected in these adult tumors, it is tested in other childhood pathologies to check if it is also effective. This is what has opened the possibility of there being quite a few clinical trials that lead to target drugs that can be used in pediatric diseases,” he adds.

Limited biomarkers

However, the Detection of oncological biomarkers in the pediatric population is limited due to various factors. On the one hand, pediatric oncological pathology is significantly less frequent than that of adults, which leads to less research and a lower number of specific biomarkers detected. Furthermore, as the specialist points out, “the pharmaceutical industry looks for indications of very prevalent pathologies. The point is that many children with tumors are cured in 80 percent of cases, so having conventional therapy they do not ‘need’ more and the industry generally does not bet on it.”

Furthermore, another complexity faced in this field is that these therapies require the mutational load to be high and, in the case of congenital pediatric tumors, which are a large percentage, this is not the case. “It should be noted that many of the child patients present what are called cold tumorsThat is, they have a very small amount of infiltrating lymphocytes within the tumor itself and that may cause the response to these treatments to not be as favorable,” points out the oncologist.

Questions to ask

The recent study, published in the journal JCO Precision Oncology, ‘Precision Medicine for Childhood Cancer: Current Limitations and Future Perspectives’ points out the current implementation limitations of precision medicine in pediatric oncology.

The publication highlights that it is necessary Pool existing large data sets and perform standardized analyzes. It highlights initiatives such as the European ITCC Big Data 23 project and the Pediatric Cancer Data Commons of the University of Chicago that are already taking steps to achieve international standardization in the processing and analysis of clinical and molecular data. On the other hand, it also points to the importance of developing a international consensusbased on empirical data, on the applicability definitions to be used in all data sets.

Reporting of outcomes should be standardized and become routine to allow meaningful comparisons between patient groups. In addition, it must be agreed on the most precise, efficient and cost-effective technologies that will be applied routinely.

Along the same lines, the study suggests that results reporting must also be standardized and made routine to allow meaningful comparisons between patient groups. Furthermore, it must agree on the most precise, efficient and profitable technologies that will be applied routinely. Finally, the document indicates that there is an urgent need to develop clinical trial designs capable of robustly evaluating the added value, including the impact on survival, of precision medicine therapies for children across the full range of molecular abnormalities and childhood cancers. Furthermore, the study itself states that “given the rarity of many molecular alterations and the likelihood that the response to targeted agents may vary by specific tumor type, these trials will require extensive collaboration.”

Current point of investigation

Despite the complexity of the search for specific biomarkers in oncology, especially in the field of pediatric oncology, currently research is open to all tumors in other aspects. “Many of the pediatric trials are being carried out in all types of cancers, but the focus is not on finding specific mutations. For example, in the case of childhood congenital fibrosarcomas, the mechanism of action has been found. That is, all tumors that have this same pathway in common can benefit, in this case, from NTRK inhibitors,” explains Madero, who clarifies that “these drugs are approved not because they have a specific biomarker, but because they target the mechanism of action”.

