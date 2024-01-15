the scenario of the exercise was made public, including the events in Lithuania

#scenario #exercise #public #including #events #Lithuania

According to “Ukrinform”, this was reported by the German publication “Bild” based on a secret document of the Ministry of Defense of the FRG.

“Escalation between NATO and Russia is possible already in February. It is an exercise scenario that describes step by step, month by month, how Putin will act and how NATO will defend itself. According to the Bundeswehr’s scenario, the escalation will take place in just a few weeks. Hostilities will soon begin, involving tens of thousands of German soldiers,” Bild writes.

According to this scenario, Russia starts a new wave of mobilization and calls up another 200,000 soldiers in February 2024. people. In the spring, the Kremlin launches a large-scale offensive in Ukraine and, due to insufficient Western support, defeats the Ukrainian armed forces by June 2024.

Later, according to the document, ethnic clashes will begin in the Baltic countries, Russia will hold a large military exercise “West 2024” in the west of the country and Belarus in September, in which 50 thousand will participate. soldiers.

In October, Russia moves troops and medium-range missiles into the Kaliningrad region to strike the Suwalki Corridor, which connects the Kaliningrad region to Belarus via Lithuania.

There, in December, right after the election in the United States, border conflict and unrest begin. Russia is trying to take advantage of the possible paralysis of the US political system.

In January 2025, Poland and the Baltic countries convene a meeting of the NATO Council and report on the threat posed by Russia, which in March transfers additional forces to Belarus and to the borders of the Baltic countries.

In May 2025, NATO decides on “credible deterrent measures” to prevent an attack on the Suwalki corridor from Belarus and the Kaliningrad region.

When “X-Day” arrives, the NATO leadership orders the transfer of 300,000 military personnel, including 30,000 German, to the eastern flank.

“Bild” emphasizes that this scenario is the legend of NATO exercises in the Baltic region in 2024.

Bundeswehr representatives told the newspaper that “considering various, even very unlikely, scenarios is part of the daily work of the military.”