The schedules for the 18th round of the League

Round 18 opens with Famalicão-SC Braga, on January 18th

This Wednesday, Liga Portugal released the schedules for the 18th round of the championship, the first of the second round. The round will open with Famalicão-SC Braga, on January 18th, at 6:45 pm, and on the same day, but at 8:45 pm, the current championship leader, Sporting, will play in Vizela.

Minhotos and Leões will play earlier due to the semi-final of the League Cup, scheduled for the following Tuesday, in which they will face each other.

On Friday, the 19th, Benfica hosts Boavista, in Luz, starting at 8:15 pm. On Saturday, FC Porto will take the field, receiving, at Estádio do Dragão, a visit from Moreirense (8:30 p.m.).

18th round:

Thursday, January 18:

Famalicão – SC Braga, 6:45 pm

Vizela – Sporting, 20h45

Friday, January 19th:

Benfica – Boavista, 8:15 pm

Saturday, January 20th:

Estoril – Arouca, 3:30 pm

Casa Pia – Farense, 6pm

FC Porto – Moreirense, 8:30 pm

Sunday, January 21st:

Portimonense – Gil Vicente, 3pm

Chaves – Rio Ave, 18h

V. Guimarães – Estrela da Amadora, 8:30 pm