“The sci-fi scenario plotted and presented in the material is just the result of sick minds, blackmailers and criminals of the lowest order”

The police in Cluj opened an investigation after one of the founders of Untold, Bogdan Buta, was accused in the press of having sexual relations with two minors in 2021. The police state that no reports or criminal complaints have been received regarding this information and that it carries out all the necessary activities in order to clarify this case. Bogdan Buta declared that “the sci-fi scenario plotted and presented in the material is only the result of sick minds, blackmailers and criminals of the lowest kind” and that he will take legal action.

“Regarding the information that appeared in the public space, regarding the fact that one of the people involved in the organization of the Untold festival allegedly sexually assaulted two minors in 2021, the Public Relations Department is empowered to state the following:

Police officers of the Criminal Investigation Service within the inspectorate, under the coordination of the Public Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Cluj-Napoca District Court, started ex officio investigations today, January 29, regarding the commission of the crime of sexual assault, an act provided for and punished by Article 219 from the Criminal Code in force at the time when the deed presented in the public space would have been committed.

We state that until now, at the level of the inspectorate, no notifications or criminal complaints have been received regarding the information exposed during this day in the public space.

Criminal investigation police officers will carry out all the necessary activities in order to clarify this case and implement the legal measures accordingly”, announced the police.

The announcement comes after an article appeared in the press in which Bogdan Buta is accused of having sexual relations with two minor boys in 2021.

“The truth is the following and very simple. The sci-fi scenario plotted and presented in the material is only the result of sick minds, blackmailers and criminals of the lowest kind. If one wants to stoop to the level of this filth it is one’s choice. I will not descend into this mire, but will choose the path of justice as the only form of interaction with these criminals. There will be no other position or interaction on the subject, other than lawsuits or criminal complaints”, claims Bogdan Buta, in a statement delivered to the press.