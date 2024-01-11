The SEC has approved all Bitcoin ETF proposals

#SEC #approved #Bitcoin #ETF #proposals

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the accelerated approval of 11 spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to a document that was previously available on the SEC’s website, but is currently not due to a 404 error.

The document specifically describes 11 spot proposals Bitcoin ETFs from various entities including Bitwise, Grayscale, Hashdex, BlackRock, Valkyrie, BZX, Invesco, VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity and Franklin.

After a thorough evaluation, the Commission found that these proposals are consistent with the regulations established by the Exchange Act for a national securities exchange, as stated in the document.

The document highlights the recognition that fraudulent activity or manipulation affecting the Bitcoin spot markets could have a similar impact on BTC futures prices.

A Grayscale spokesperson expressed satisfaction, stating:

I am pleased to confirm that the Grayscale team has secured the necessary regulatory approvals for the migration of GBTC to NYSE Arca. We will release a statement soon with further details.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyfarth noted:

It appears that the Bitcoin ETF approval order was posted on the SEC website, but the link is currently down. However, the information in the document appears to be accurate.

