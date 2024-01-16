The second day of doctors’ protests: “A private consultation costs 200-300 lei, and CNAS settles us for 35 lei gross”

#day #doctors #protests #private #consultation #costs #lei #CNAS #settles #lei #gross

Family doctors and outpatient specialists protested on Tuesday for the second day in a row. Dozens of doctors came out to protest in front of the Titan and Apaca polyclinics in Bucharest, dissatisfied with the rates settled by the Health Insurance House. Specialist doctors say that in 2024, CNAS will pay them 35 lei gross for a consultation, while, in a private clinic, the price of a consultation reaches 200 – 300 lei. Family doctors and outpatients will protest, on Wednesday, for the third consecutive day, this time in front of the headquarters of the National Health Insurance House, starting at 12:00.

Protest at Titan Polyclinic Photo: Hotnews

“We want to consult, not emigrate!” and “Shame, shame, shame on you!” chanted doctors at today’s protests.

“A hospital doctor, if he receives 15,000 lei, that 15,000 lei is his. We, if we receive 15,000 lei monthly from the Health Insurance Companyof that 15,000, we have to pay state taxes and cover all cabinet expensesand only then are we left with the salary, after we cut all these expenses”, says Dr. Alina Drăghici, a psychiatrist who participated in today’s protest, from Policlinica Apaca.

The family doctors and specialist doctors consulted by HotNews.ro say that, most often, the monthly bill for services of their office, settled by the Health Insurance Company, reaches 20,000 – 30,000 leiamount of which they must pay all cabinet expensesapart from their salary: medical assistant, accountant, office rent, maintenance (water, heat, light), maid, maintenance (for medical equipment), computer program, masks, disinfectant, detergents, soap, internet and telephone bills, installments per office for medical equipment + fees and taxes to the state.

Family doctors and outpatients say that some of them stay with only 4,000 – 5,000 – 6,000 lei in hand after deducting from the invoice paid by CNAS all the expenses of the office. Other doctors say that their income also reaches 8,000 – 10,000 lei netbut in no case at 10,000 – 15,000 euros, as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stated yesterday.

Protest at Titan Polyclinic in Bucharest, Tuesday, January 16 / Photo: HotNews.ro

The main dissatisfaction of family doctors and specialist doctors in polyclinics is related to the fact that the rates settled by the CNAS to the offices not only do not increase in 2024, but will decrease compared to last year.

How much will the amounts settled to the cabinets decrease:

Family doctor:

7.7 lei – the point value per capita (in 2024) from 12 lei (in 2023)

6.2 lei – the value of the point per medical service in primary healthcare (family doctors) in 2024, down from 8 lei in 2023

Outpatient specialist doctors:

3.3 lei point value per medical service in 2024, down from 4.5 lei in 2023

Protest at Apaca Polyclinic in Bucharest, Tuesday, January 16 / Photo: HotNews.ro

The doctors will protest in front of the CNAS headquarters on Wednesday. Negotiations with the Health Insurance House begin on Thursday

On Thursday, the negotiations between the representatives of the doctors and those of the National Health Insurance House will begin.

Protest at Apaca Polyclinic in Bucharest, Tuesday, January 16 / Photo: HotNews.ro

Starting from Monday evening, the National Health Insurance House has a new president who will negotiate with the protesting doctors: Valeria Herdea, family doctor and vice-president of the College of Doctors, was officially appointed president of the National Health Insurance House, in full scandal regarding the amounts settled by CNAS for the services provided by family and outpatient doctors.

Valeria Herdea replaces Andrei Baciu at the head of the National Health Insurance Company, who was dismissed, in December, at the request, from the position of member of the Board of Directors and president with the rank of state secretary of the CNAS. Baciu was appointed in August last year and resigned in December, before being heard at the DNA in the case of the purchase of COVID vaccines during the pandemic. Andrei Baciu stated at that time that it was an honorable resignation and that he was not obliged in any way to make this gesture.

