The second gymnasium is nearing completion even though there are less than 600 students, and the mayor and council unknowingly added 45 million yen to “additional construction”: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web

At Shimoinayoshi Junior High School in Kasumigaura City, Ibaraki Prefecture, there is still a gymnasium that can be used, but a second gymnasium is nearing completion. It has recently come to light that plans from the previous mayor’s era were advanced without sufficient explanation from the current mayor and council, and the project costs were increasing due to additional construction. Parliament set up a special investigation committee this month, citing doubts about the content and procedures of the project.

◆The existing gymnasium was just seismically reinforced in 2015.

According to the City Board of Education, the new gymnasium will have a total floor area of ​​approximately 2,900 square meters, including the jukendo hall, which is approximately three times the size of the old gymnasium. The total project cost was 1,659 million yen. The old gymnasium was completed in December 1981, and seismic reinforcement work was carried out in 2015.

An official explained the reason for the need for the new gymnasium: “After the number of students increased to about 600 in 2012, the gymnasium became too small for entrance and graduation ceremonies.” However, the number of students has since decreased, and as of April this year, there are 554 students enrolled.

The idea for a new facility arose around 2018 when prospects for land acquisition emerged. “The old gymnasium was seismically reinforced, so we kept it. We prioritized student convenience over cost, so we decided to build a new gymnasium separately.” (Representative)

◆Decided to establish special investigation committee

The city entered into a tentative contract with the construction company in June last year, under the previous mayor’s reign. After Mayor Ken Miyajima was elected for the first time in the mayoral election the following July, a related proposal was passed by the city council, and construction began in August of the same year. In late the same month, ground improvement work that was not required in the design documents was carried out, and construction work for tennis courts that was not in the original plan was added, increasing the project cost by 45 million yen. Congress found out about it between October and November of this year.

On the 12th of this month, the City Council decided to establish a special committee on this issue. City Councilman Takeo Shitara (non-conference), who has been pointing out the problem, said, “There is a suspicion that the officials in charge were proceeding on their own, so we will clarify the circumstances.” (Takayuki Aoki)

