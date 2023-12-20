The second part of Five Nights at Freddy’s Pizza will start filming next spring

#hrefhttpsandrogeek.hupicturesgeeklifemarjovotavasszalelkezdikforgatniazotejjelfreddypizzazojabanfilmmasodikreszet_1.jpg #classthickbox #relmarjovotavasszalelkezdikforgatniazotejjelfreddypizzazojabanfilmmasodikreszet #titleMár #jövő #tavasszal #elkezdik #forgatni #Öt #éjjel #Freddy #pizzázójában #film #második #részétThe #part #Nights #Freddys #Pizza #start #filming #springa

The video game adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s Pizzeria debuted in theaters this fall, and it was a smash hit, so it’s not surprising that the studio quickly ordered a sequel, which, according to the latest news, will start shooting next spring in order to be ready for Halloween.

The horror film Five Nights at Freddy’s, based on the popular video game series Five Nights at Freddy’s, was released on Halloween this year. The film’s budget was barely 20 million dollars, but it managed to earn 131 million dollars in the first weekend, which set a record for the studio, even though the critics did not like the work.

In light of this, Blumhouse quickly ordered a sequel, which will probably also follow the mood of the video game, but it is not known exactly what it will be about. According to the news, filming will start already in the spring and if everything goes well, we can see Five Nights at Freddy’s Pizza 2 in theaters on Halloween 2024.