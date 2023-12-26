The secret of eyes that see like an eagle was revealed in that food! Those who eat regularly will have sniper eyes, there are plenty of them in the markets

#secret #eyes #eagle #revealed #food #eat #regularly #sniper #eyes #plenty #markets

The secret of eyes that see like an eagle does not lie in carrots, but in that food. Consuming it regularly will make snipers sick. It is available in abundance on market stalls during the winter months, and anyone who sees it can grab it. It costs nothing and its benefits are countless. Here are all the details…

Pumpkin, which originates from North America, is also abundant in Turkey. Pumpkin, which is used as an alternative to many different dishes from meals to desserts during the winter months, is known by different names such as “popon, pompon, pumpion” in Greek. Pumpkin, called pumpkin by the American colonialists, has made a name for itself all over the world with its healing properties. Pumpkin, which started to be grown in Anatolia in the 17th century, is a frequently consumed delicacy in Ottoman cuisine. It is known that in some villages of Anatolia, zucchini is made as stuffed stuffing by adding various nuts such as rice, pine nuts and almonds. In Hatay, we cannot get enough of the pumpkin desserts kept in lime. Pumpkin, which is used in many different areas such as cheesecake, cake, pie, donut, pudding, jam or food, combines both sweet and salty tastes.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF PUMPKIN?

Pumpkin seeds consumed after exercise provide a quick recovery and increase your metabolic rate. When you consume pumpkin seeds after exercise, you can increase the zinc and protein levels.

Pumpkin oil, which is very beneficial in protecting the liver, breaks down proteins and carbohydrates and removes harmful compounds from the bloodstream. It has more than 500 different functions that store essential vitamins and nutrients.

While pumpkin contains fibre, potassium and vitamin C, which support blood pressure, it is also very low in sodium. You can benefit from pumpkin to keep blood pressure low and reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.

Pumpkin supports healthy cholesterol.

BETTER THAN CARROTS

When it comes to eye health, the first food that comes to mind is carrots, but no one thinks of pumpkin. Pumpkin, which is a strong source of vitamin A, supports eye health with the carotenoid called zeaxanthin. Pumpkin, which is very rich in vitamin C, is a good source of fiber and strengthens both heart and intestinal health.

Half a cup of pumpkin contains over 3 grams of fiber. While high fiber consumption reduces cholesterol levels, it also supports the protection of heart health. By regulating intestinal motility, it also minimizes the risk of colon cancer. You can feel full for a long time by increasing fiber consumption.

If you want your skin to be as radiant as in the summer months, you can use pumpkin. The high amounts of carotenoids it contains, when consumed with dietary oil, increase the pigmentation rate on the skin and provide a more vibrant appearance. It is also extremely rich in Omega 3.

PUMPKIN SALAD

Materials

500 g diced pumpkin

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

5 chopped dried figs

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 bowl of chopped greens

SAUCE INGREDIENTS:

1 teaspoon black cumin

2 tablespoons of vinegar

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1 pinch ground black pepper

HOW TO MAKE PUMPKIN SALAD?