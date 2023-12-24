The secret to a happy life is sleeping

#secret #happy #life #sleeping

Researchers examined 154 studies spanning more than 50 years and involving more than 5,000 people aged seven to 79 with sleep deprivation.

Sleeping less than usual has been shown to significantly reduce positive emotions such as enthusiasm and happiness.

People’s positive emotions seem to take the biggest hit when they sleep four hours less than usual, but any reduction in sleep also appears to make them feel less positive.

Losing sleep has also been linked to a higher risk of anxiety and depression.

RISK OF DEPRESSION

Dr., who led the research from the University of East Anglia in England. “These results are important because people who feel less happy enjoy things like seeing friends, going to exciting events or watching their favorite television show less, which makes them happier,” Jo Bower said.

“They are often less motivated to socialise, so they are at greater risk of isolation and loneliness.” said.

Also Read:  Early detection and management of diabetes: The importance of blood glucose testing

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Nehammer appeals for solidarity at Christmas – Politics –
Nehammer appeals for solidarity at Christmas – Politics –
Posted on
The popular Christmas ballet was born from a dark fairy tale: the original Nutcracker story did not promise easy entertainment – Christmas
The popular Christmas ballet was born from a dark fairy tale: the original Nutcracker story did not promise easy entertainment – Christmas
Posted on
Heating and savings: find out how they succeed in Northern European countries
Heating and savings: find out how they succeed in Northern European countries
Posted on
Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld review. There is perhaps too much equipment – Živě.cz
Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld review. There is perhaps too much equipment – Živě.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News