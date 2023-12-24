The secret to a happy life is sleeping

#secret #happy #life #sleeping

Researchers examined 154 studies spanning more than 50 years and involving more than 5,000 people aged seven to 79 with sleep deprivation.

Sleeping less than usual has been shown to significantly reduce positive emotions such as enthusiasm and happiness.

People’s positive emotions seem to take the biggest hit when they sleep four hours less than usual, but any reduction in sleep also appears to make them feel less positive.

Losing sleep has also been linked to a higher risk of anxiety and depression.

RISK OF DEPRESSION

Dr., who led the research from the University of East Anglia in England. “These results are important because people who feel less happy enjoy things like seeing friends, going to exciting events or watching their favorite television show less, which makes them happier,” Jo Bower said.

“They are often less motivated to socialise, so they are at greater risk of isolation and loneliness.” said.