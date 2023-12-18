The secret to the perfect beef stew: an everyday spice that we would never think of

#secret #perfect #beef #stew #everyday #spice

We promise: this beef stew recipe will forever be etched in the family collection.

Although cinnamon is often considered a spice for winter drinks (such as mulled wine), cakes and baked goods, it is worth looking at it a little differently. He deserves a chance to show what he can do in nutritious, savory dishes. During the holiday season, we could make a red meat dish more exciting with a few spices than with cinnamon.

Since cinnamon is almost always included with sugar or honey in Hungarian recipes, we tend to consider it simply a sweet spice. It’s not sweet per se. Its characteristic, immediately recognizable taste could best be called earthy or smoky, and this makes it perfect for any red meat dish. Especially with a good beef stew. Its intense, almost pungent aroma adds depth to the food, similar to pepper. This quality is unfortunately suppressed by sugar, but it is excellent with meat.

The Daily Meal article reveals that cinnamon has long been a well-proven spice for meat dishes in the gastronomy of other countries. It is enough to think of Indian, North African or Persian culture. It is essential in the beef dishes of Tunisia and Algeria, for example, but it is also an important ingredient in Indian garam masala, which is brilliant with roast lamb.

The common point in the techniques of the mentioned countries is that cinnamon is never used alone. It is always combined with other spices. The more different spices we use together with it, the deeper and more characterful the taste of our food will be, thanks to the fact that they amplify each other’s effects. Ginger, cumin and cardamom are an excellent pairing with cinnamon. If we add a little of these to the beef stew, we won’t really feel their own flavor, but they will make the cinnamon much more concentrated.

If you want to take some roasted red meat, such as steak, to the next level, simply coat it with a marinade made from cinnamon, ginger, chili and pepper. And if we aim to boost the beef stew, throw in a few cinnamon sticks and a little fresh ginger. The result is guaranteed not to disappoint.

