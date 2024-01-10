The Seimas committee will propose to VGT to make a decision on the development of military drone capabilities

#Seimas #committee #propose #VGT #decision #development #military #drone #capabilities

“NSGK will submit three to four pages to the State Defense Council non-paper (apmatus – BNS), how and in what directions the capacity of drones and their countermeasures should be developed in Lithuania”, chairman of the committee Laurynas Kasčiūnas told BNS on Wednesday.

According to him, the state must decide how it views and develops this capacity.

On Wednesday, the NSGK heard the representatives of the army in a closed meeting about the place of drone capabilities in national defense. According to L. Kasčiūnas, the military’s planned acquisition and available capabilities are too small.

“Those capabilities that are being developed are capabilities for one strong battle, not with a long-term war with Russia in mind,” said the head of the committee.

He also pointed out that Lithuania is planning to purchase more reconnaissance drones, while combat drones are in the background.

In December 2022, the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense signed a contract for the purchase of Switchblade 600 combat drones from the USA. The first batch of them is expected to be received this year. The total value of the contract is about 45 million. euros.

However, according to L. Kasčiūnas, they are intended to fight against heavy armored vehicles, and we are not talking about small combat drones.

“I understand that this is according to NATO’s planning. I understand that the enablers of the artillery system will reduce the role of drones in a possible Russian war against NATO, but, despite this, it is clear that we cannot lag behind by two or three steps, we must think about strengthening the combat drone segment, about the long-term not only the soldiers, but also part of the society through the Sagittarius union training program for drone operators”, emphasized the chairman of NSGK.

According to him, Lithuania must create a certain center for the development, production, testing and training of unmanned aerial vehicles.

“Obviously, if we don’t want to fall behind the latest trends, we have to have some here hub, the production chain with testing on the war front to see what worked, what didn’t, what was outdated, what was renewed”, said the parliamentarian.

He considered that it would be possible to offer the Ukrainians to transfer the production of drones to Lithuania.

L. Kasčiūnas also said that the committee will propose to foresee a greater role of drones in the National Defense Development Program currently under consideration in the Seimas.

According to him, if additional sustainable defense funding were agreed upon, the received funds could also be used for the production and purchase of drones.

According to the concept approved in 2017, the Lithuanian army plans to develop the capability of reconnaissance drones within three years, and combat drones are purchased only as part of anti-tank defense.

