The SEMG will give to Rural Medicine at its next congress

Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, has met with the Minister of Health of the Xunta de Galicia, Julio García Comesaña.

January 26, 2024. 12:03 pm

The president of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, has met with the Minister of Health of the Xunta de Galicia, Julio García Comesaña. The objective has been to begin preparations for the 30th National Congress of General and Family Medicine, which this year will be held from June 13 to 15 in Coruña. As for the news, the SEMG has presented to the Xunta a project with tributes to Rural Medicine and community activities. The representatives of the Xunta committed to supporting the 30th National Congress of General and Family Medicine, whose scientific program each year stands out for its high scientific quality, as well as to disseminate information regarding the congress so that it reaches the greatest number of professionals interested in participating, especially the resident doctors of Galicia to whom the SEMG will offer a Help Plan to the formation. Within the meeting held this week, the society’s ideology in favor of the defense of Family Medicine as a specialty and profession was also discussed, as well as other important projects that the SEMG has underway.

Featured role of Rural Medicine

Regarding the topics to be discussed, the initiatives dedicated to praising and valuing the work carried out by Rural Medicine professionals stand out. For this, the delivery of an award and a tribute to rural doctors. Likewise, the counselor learned first-hand that, within the framework of the SEMG national congress, there will be numerous community activities aimed at the population on sustainable aging and talks in schools on healthy sleeping habits. All this thanks to the Dream Alliance and the Seguridadvital.org project promoted by SEMG. Finally, taking advantage of the presence of the president of SEMG Galicia, the initiatives it has were put on the table underway in the Galician region such as the Asomega Rural Medicine Scholarship, the project Rural Medicine and Ultrasound School, the Galician CardioPrimaria Conference or those related to research. To periodically monitor their progress, it was agreed to hold periodic meetings between both institutions.

