The Senate did not accept the Istanbul Convention. We live in the Middle Ages, asks Bartoš

On Wednesday evening, the Senate narrowly rejected the Council of Europe’s Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence. Only 34 of the 71 senators present were in favor of its ratification, two votes were missing for adoption. The approval was preceded by an almost seven-hour long debate in which supporters and opponents of the convention clashed.

The Czech Republic will thus be among the minority of countries that signed the so-called Istanbul Convention but did not ratify it.

“The Senate did not approve the ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence by two votes. I’m incredibly sorry,” commented Interior Minister Vít Rakušan (STAN) on the verdict. “I thank all the senators who supported the ratification. And we are certainly not resting our hands: there are many other things we can and must work on in the area of ​​domestic and sexualized violence. Redefining rape. Domestic Violence Act. Children’s certificate. Helping victims, educating police officers and judges. We just don’t let it float.’

The head of the Pirates, Ivan Bartoš, also joined in: “I’d better go check the calendar that we’re really living in 2024 and not in the Middle Ages. I would like to thank all the senators who, together with the Pirates, supported the adoption of the Convention on Combating and Preventing Violence today. Unfortunately, the rest have shown that they are not interested in the fight against domestic and sexual violence or helping victims. I believe that the citizens will clearly show them in the autumn elections that this topic is important to them. Nothing will end for the Pirates, and we will continue to fight to fulfill the ideas of the Convention and implement them in practice.”

Neither the afternoon appeal of President Petr Pavle nor the final emotional speech of Senate President Miloš Vystrčilo (ODS) helped to reach a favorable position of the upper parliamentary chamber with the convention, which causes disputes between the liberal and conservative parts of society.

Opponents of the convention were concerned about the convention’s effects on society and obscuring its true goals. Among them, they included the deviation from the standard concept of man and woman, the imposition of gender ideology or the efforts of non-governmental organizations to force financial contributions from the state for the fulfillment of the convention. They pointed out that the adoption of the convention did not reduce the number of violent cases in the countries that ratified it.

The opinion of the pirate deputy and 1st vice-president of the party:

According to the ČTK agency, the supporters of the convention argued mostly by ignoring domestic violence and violence against women, the bad practice of the courts, which, according to them, in half of rape cases only punish the perpetrator with a conditional sentence, or secondary victimization, or secondary injury to the victim. Critics accused them of misinterpreting the convention and using nonsensical arguments. They reminded that by accepting the convention, the Czech Republic would be included among progressive countries.

The Czech Republic signed the convention in 2016, but postponed its ratification. The current government agreed to continue the ratification process at the end of last June. The convention evoked strong emotions in the Czech Republic. It was emphatically rejected by the conservatives or the seven Christian churches. According to supporters, on the contrary, it will help improve assistance to victims and also represents a symbol that violence is unacceptable in the Czech Republic.

For example, Senator Daniela Kovářová commented on the outcome of the meeting as follows: “My ten-year fight against the ratification of the Istanbul Convention has just ended. The Senate just failed to ratify this ideological pamphlet, Trojan horse and money funnel. Only 34 of the 71 senators present voted in favor, 36 votes would be needed for approval. It was 28 against us.”

Senator Zdeněk Hraba for the ODS also added a comment:

Istanbul Convention

The European Commission announced on Friday that the Istanbul Convention on the Protection of Women enters into force in the European Union on Sunday, October 1. Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said that this means that the EU as a whole, as well as individual member states, is bound by the convention from then on.

At the same time, the Czech Republic belongs to the minority of EU countries that have not yet ratified the convention. According to an earlier statement by the Czech Minister for European Affairs, Martin Dvořák (STAN), this means that the convention will be binding for the Czech Republic only in matters falling within the competence of the EU.

