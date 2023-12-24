The sequel to ‘Rebel Moon’ is a “real war film”

#sequel #Rebel #Moon #real #war #film

The highly anticipated Zack Snyder film Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is finally available to stream on Netflix. The second part has already been filmed and will be released on the streaming service in April. Director Zack Snyder calls the sequel a “war movie” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

After one day on Netflix the first part of Rebel Moon immediately the most viewed film on Netflix at the moment. Viewers of the film have no doubt seen that the film ends on a huge cliffhanger and shows a trailer for Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver, which is set for release on April 19, 2024.

**Spoilers follow for Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire**

“The stakes are a lot higher”

We see at the end of part one that Kora has brought a group of warriors back to her homeworld of Veldt. They prepare to defend the farming village against the evil Motherworld. In the final scene, villain Atticus Noble is revealed to still be alive and he is tasked with finding Kora.

“Part two will be a war movie,” says Snyder. “We now know that Noble is still alive and Belisarius has given him the task of bringing his daughter (Kora) to him. The stakes have now been raised considerably, at first the Motherworld only wanted some grain from the farming village, but now they are harboring the most wanted woman in the universe.”

Battle

Snyder says that the second film largely consists of a large battle where the farmers of Veldt defend themselves against the ships of the Motherworld. “It was great to film a big battle and think of ways for Kora and her warriors to defend themselves against world-destroying spaceships”says Snyder.

In Part 2 we also learn more about Kora’s history and why she is wanted by the Motherworld. Snyder talks about it: “The title (The Scargiver) refers to Kora, part 2 reveals what crime Kora committed and why the empire wants her.”

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is now available on Netflix. Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver can be streamed from April 19.