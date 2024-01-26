The series ‘Masters of the Air’ offers an almost physical experience, but there is too much faltering for an emotional journey

#series #Masters #Air #offers #physical #experience #faltering #emotional #journey

‘Masters of the Air’.

More than twenty years later, Band of Brothers remains unchanged one of the highest-rated series in television history. Nowadays the series is back on Netflix, together with its successor The Pacific (2010). The production strength of Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, based on a non-fiction book that uses the testimonies of the (American) men who were there, also underlies Masters of the Air, based on the book of the same name by Dennis L Miller. It has the subtitle: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany.

Possibly a convincing series about the air war over Europe at the end of the Second World War, mainly from the perspective of the 100th Bomb Group of the US Air Force, could only be made now: there is now the technology to capture such incredible scenes in the air. to show.

Band of Brothers established HBO as the producer of epic television of a quality that was certainly not yet associated with the small screen. Now the budget of an estimated three hundred million has been decisive and the 9-part series will be released on Apple TV Plus from Friday, January 26 (immediately two parts, followed by a new part per week).

Kerosene, tobacco and patriotism



No, no matter how impressive in certain parts, and how awe-inspiring some of those aerial battles are depicted, Masters of the Air is not Band of Brothers, which still stands up as a raw and sensitive portrait of the lives of young men on the planet. European battlefields. The new series is just too schematic and fragmented for that, marked with just too many dialogue sentences that sound as if they have been baptized in kerosene, tobacco and patriotism. ‘The closer you are to death, the more alive you feel.’

In the opening episode the viewer is very deftly introduced to the hell that is war. In the first scenes we start with the bravado of two young American pilots, via Greenland on their way to their base in Norfolk, England. Austin Butler (as Major Gale ‘Buck’ Cleven) and Callum Turner (as Major John ‘Bucky’ Egan) have the look and feel of matinee idols of yesteryear. Their relationship becomes the central theme of the series, surrounded by countless other figures and story threads, connected in various ways to the history of the flyers in Norfolk.

In small roles we also see new stars such as Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) and Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who), who now have a very different stature than at the start of filming, a reminder of the fact that this was partly due to Covid delays in 2021. started and took years to complete. Aviation was a (white) man’s world, so the few female roles and the attention for a group of black pilots who operated from Italy never quite get a natural dramatic meaning.

American excellence



The youthful swag of the young pilots, green on the battlefield, is wiped from their faces in the opening episode on their first mission to Bremen. The poorly manoeuvrable and extremely vulnerable Flying Fortresses (B-17s) with which they brought their bomb loads behind enemy lines were enormous targets for the anti-aircraft guns and the initially superior German fighter planes. The risks were greater than those of Russian roulette and missions where no more than half of the flights returned were the rule rather than the exception. With pilots, gunners and navigators, that was fifteen men per flight: the 100th Bomb Group was nicknamed the ‘Bloody Hundredth’.

It is emphasized that the American bombings (during the day and aimed at the German war industry) were not comparable to the British night bombings, where German cities and civilians were targeted. It is one of the examples in the series where American excellence reigns supreme on the battlefield and many other nationalities are reduced to one-line clichés. The British snobs of the RAF in particular get the worst of it.

Lump in the throat



Masters of the Air is very convincing in parts and offers an almost physical experience, but for an emotional journey (especially compared to Band of Brothers) there is too much faltering. Only in the later episodes, when we follow a number of pilots who have been shot down over enemy territory, does Masters of the Air really become a gripping series. Perhaps also because those air heroes are now suddenly standing on that bloody battlefield that they have always flown over. In particular, the storyline of pilot Robert ‘Rosie’ Rosenthal’ (the excellent Nate Mann) who, after being shot down, marches with the Russian Red Army, has an echo with that classic Band of Brothers episode Why We Fight. In it, men came across a camp that had just been abandoned by the German guards.

The biggest lump in the throat comes with the very last images, when the biographies of the real characters are shown. Of those who had survived, at least.

Masters of the Air

★★★☆☆

Drama

9-part series based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Donald L.Miller

Met Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann

Available on Apple TV Plus.

