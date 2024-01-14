The SES changes the pneumococcus vaccine for one with greater effectiveness

#SES #pneumococcus #vaccine #greater #effectiveness

The 20-valent conjugate vaccine (Apexxnar, from the Pfizer laboratory) replaces the 13-valent injectable (VNC-13) in the Common Vaccination Schedule of Extremadura from January 1, 2024.

This “more powerful” vaccine protects against serious infections caused by the pneumococcus bacteria (which causes serious pathologies such as pneumonia and meningitis) and its potential complications. According to the Spanish Medicines Agency, it is used for “active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in individuals aged 18 years and older.”

In Extremadura, this new VNC-20 vaccine will be administered from 65 years old and also in people over 18 who belong to risk groups.

The Extremadura Health Service (SES) has adopted this change due to the availability of “more effective” formulations, providing protection against a greater number of diseases and for a prolonged period.

In this sense, the Board recalls that, among the vaccines authorized in Spain, VNC-20 stands out for offering “the greatest coverage” with a “simpler” administration schedule.

The solution contains 20 conjugated pneumococcal scapsular polysaccharide (20 serotypes), adding protection against 7 additional serotypes with respect to NCV13 (serotypes 8, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15B, 22F and 33F).

In Spain, on August 1, 2022, the marketing of this vaccine was authorized throughout the national territory, which is already administered by other regions.

Coadministrable



It is important to note that, as it is an inactivated vaccine, co-administration with injectables against influenza, covid-19 or shingles is allowed. In addition, it will be administered systematically throughout the year, not limited only to the autumn vaccination campaign.

The pneumococcal vaccination schedule will vary according to age and indication, whether for systematic vaccination by age criteria or for risk groups for Invasive Pneumococcal Disease (IPD).

The VNC-20 allows vaccination recommendations to be unified both for the adult population aged 65 years or older, as well as for those of legal age with risk conditions.

Does not change the pattern in minors



So far, the Spanish Medicines Agency has not authorized the administration of this vaccine in children under 18 years of age, so the current guideline will be maintained for this population group.

The Ministry of Health has recommended that people belonging to the aforementioned groups consult with their doctor about the situation they are in regarding pneumococcal vaccines, before receiving this new option.