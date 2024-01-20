The severe injury of Facundo Farías and the concern of Messi and Suárez

#severe #injury #Facundo #Farías #concern #Messi #Suárez

20/01/2024 00:10hs.

The friendly between Inter Miami and El Salvador left bad news for him Tata Martino: the Facundo Farías’ injury for which he had to be taken off on a stretcher. And from what is presumed, It could be something serious, since the footballer left the field wrapped in tearswhich raised the concern of everyone present, including Lionel Messi y Luis Suarez.

The infamous play occurred about 25 minutes into the second half. The Argentine had control of the ball when he received a violent foul from behind, which caused him to lose his balance and fall to the ground. However, The footballer fell first with his left knee, which bent in a very bad way..

After feeling the impact, the former Colón immediately requested medical attention and could not hide his pain. After reviewing him, the specialists decided that the 21-year-old attacker could not continue and took him off the field on a stretcher. And as he was removed from the field, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez watched their teammate with concern…

This would not be the first serious injury the player has suffered. In September 2022, Farías suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee, which sidelined him from the fields for 232 days.until his return in March 2023. The good news is that the injury, on this occasion, happened to the left.

For now, We just have to wait for the official medical report to know the severity of Farías’ injury.. Let it be nothing…

Also Read:  FOOTBALL - ANTANANARIVO GRAND TOURNAMENT

The images of Farías’ injury

Farías’s knee, injured.Farías left on a stretcher.Farías left on a stretcher.Messi and Suárez’s concern for FaríasMessi and Suárez’s concern for Farías

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Countdown for AK Party Arnavutköy Mayor candidate! Who will be the AK Party Arnavutköy candidate, when will it be announced? –
Countdown for AK Party Arnavutköy Mayor candidate! Who will be the AK Party Arnavutköy candidate, when will it be announced? –
Posted on
Henk ten Cate wants to act more often after role in Sleepers: ‘Anyone can call’ | Stars
Henk ten Cate wants to act more often after role in Sleepers: ‘Anyone can call’ | Stars
Posted on
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers live scores, knockout live blog, scorecard, teams, video, cricket news
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers live scores, knockout live blog, scorecard, teams, video, cricket news
Posted on
Agave syrup and agave syrup: healthier alternative to sugar?
Agave syrup and agave syrup: healthier alternative to sugar?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News