The Sharks hire a luxury reinforcement for the LVBP final

January 18, 2024

By Roberth Pérez

The La Guaira Sharks hired the imported pitcher David Reyes to strengthen the pitching for the LVBP grand final. And, at least on paper, it looks like a luxury booster.

The journalist Georgeny Pérez reported Thursday night that the Sharks hired Reyes. He is a 33-year-old Mexican. He comes from pitching in the Mexican Pacific League, with the Águilas de Mexicali.

In the regular season, he made 14 starts and left an 8-3 record, with a 2.43 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 77.2 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts. In the playoffs, he pitched a seven-inning game and allowed two runs.

Reyes is a pitcher with a lot of experience. He is characterized as a controlled, intelligent pitcher who keeps the ball low to induce ground balls. He also has a great present, and that is precisely why he looks like a player who could contribute a lot to the coastal cause.

However, it must be taken into account that the Mexican played in the LVBP that season, with the Navegantes del Magallanes, and it did not go well.

He left a 7.94 earned run average in two outings with the Nave in the Round Robin.

The Sharks hope to see the version of Reyes that has dominated in the Mexican Pacific League in recent years and not the one that failed in Venezuela, of course.

Reyes arrives to join a Sharks rotation that already has Ricardo Pinto, Junior Guerra, Luis Martínez, Miguel Romero, Ariel Miranda y Angel Padron. Who will be the sacrificed?

A DATA. For life, taking into account all the professional leagues in which he has played, David Reyes has a record of 131-95, with a 4.32 ERA.

Photo: @AguilasDeMxli

