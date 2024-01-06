The shooters are returning 📌 Wild boar nuisance is severe in the country – LOCAL – THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kallara: Panchayats have been given special authority to shoot wild boars, but they are not firing at the pigs. As the forest department has left the responsibility of killing the pigs and the panchayats who have been given permission have not taken action, the pig infestation has spread in the farms. The Panchayat Administrative Committees were the ones who complained the most about the forest department’s lack of vigilance in controlling the wild boar nuisance.
With this, local body chairpersons were given special powers as honorary wildlife wardens to legally kill wild boars. Instructions were given including in which ways to kill and how to hide the carcasses of wild boars. Panchayats should appoint licensed gun owners to shoot and kill. Local authorities say that there should be more clarity on measures to cover up the killing of pigs. Due to the vagueness of the order, the panchayats are not able to transfer money to them properly. And the shooting

The property owner is responsible for the disposal of the pig.
The locals demand that the responsibility of killing the pigs should be transferred from the local self-government bodies to the Forest Department or the authorities should take steps to pay money by changing the vagueness of the order. But the panchayat presidents say that the panchayat committees had taken the decision to pay the shooters and the secretaries did not give the money.

The wild boar nuisance is severe

Kallara, Pangod, Pulimath, Nellanad, Vamanapuram, Pullampara, in various parts of the old Panchayat.

It is often not processed scientifically and this has led to active meat trafficking gangs. The meat of the shot pig goes to the big hotels in the cities and so on. Groups are also active in the area who trap wild boars and use them for meat.

A thousand rupees is fixed besides the fare for shooting a pig. It often takes more than one day to shoot a pig, and there have been cases of boar stings and injuries during the shoot.

Also, when the service charge of the gun is 150 rupees per bullet, the shooter is not getting a decent salary.

